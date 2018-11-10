Opinion Comment

Saturday 10 November 2018

Dearbhail McDonald: 'We must keep insurance awards in check - but not at cost to genuine victims'

Riposte: Supreme Court judges including Mr Justice Adrian Hardiman (fourth from left), who issued a stunning response when Michael McDowell took aim at the judiciary in 2012. Photo: Courtpix
Dearbhail McDonald

Brave is the government minister who takes aim at judicial independence, even if it's a well-intended aim.

Former Tánaiste and justice minister Michael McDowell learned this the hard way when he became embroiled in a high-profile tangle with his legal brethren 12 years ago.

Then, at the height of a 'gangland' killing spree, Mr McDowell, a senior counsel, took aim at the judiciary over a purported failure to impose mandatory minimum terms for drug sentencing.

