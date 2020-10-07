| 13°C Dublin

Dear Jon: You’re not the first to have egregious misconceptions about life in Ireland - 'Sex and the City', hang your head in shame

Darragh McManus

Jon Bon Jovi sparked controversy over his remarks about Orangemen supposedly stalking Bono’s childhood – but is he really to blame?

Rock superstar Jon Bon Jovi appears to have got his geography mixed up after claiming U2 frontman Bono was beaten up by Orangemen as a child (Invision/AP) Expand

Oh, Jon Bon Jovi.

We could forgive you for having a perm with a fringe in the 1980s. We could forgive wearing gold-lamé trousers so tight they looked like they’d been spray-painted on as some exotic form of torture. We could even forgive writing loads of songs about cowboys despite growing up in industrial New Jersey.

But we can’t forgive these comments to the Armchair Expert podcast: “(Bono’s) upbringing was very different than mine. I never had the Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, get the Catholic kid and beat him up.”