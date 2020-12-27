| 4.5°C Dublin

Days will be brighter in 2021 as Covid self-sacrifice has taught us to be stronger as a united nation

Simon Harris

This year has been the absolute worst of times, but throughout it all the best in people came to fore, writes Simon Harris

EARLY DAYS: On March 12, Simon Harris (then health minister), Simon Coveney (then Tánaiste) and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan give an update on Covid-19. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

It was a Saturday night, February 29, when Dr Tony Holohan called me to break the news: we had our first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland. It was inevitable, but it was also clear that we were embarking on a life-changing course. What we didn't know was where it would lead us.

Within days, the numbers multiplied.

On March 11, when I was leaving the Department of Health at 9pm to head home, Tony called me again. As chief medical officer, he was chairing an emergency meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) - and tough decisions were required.

