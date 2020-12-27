Days will be brighter in 2021 as Covid self-sacrifice has taught us to be stronger as a united nation

It was a Saturday night, February 29, when Dr Tony Holohan called me to break the news: we had our first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland. It was inevitable, but it was also clear that we were embarking on a life-changing course. What we didn't know was where it would lead us.

Within days, the numbers multiplied.

On March 11, when I was leaving the Department of Health at 9pm to head home, Tony called me again. As chief medical officer, he was chairing an emergency meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) - and tough decisions were required.

The minister's office in the department has views across Dublin city, and, while the meeting continued and night fell, the lights of people's homes and businesses shone in the darkness.

Behind each of those lights, people were getting on with their lives, getting ready for bed, making school lunches and planning the rest of their week, with no idea what was about to happen.

I was joined that night by the Tánaiste, Simon Coveney; Jim Breslin, my secretary general, Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, and some advisers. The building was empty. We drank tea and shared a box of Maltesers.

It was after midnight when the meeting concluded. By then Tony had presented his recommendations. Nphet was calling for the closure of schools, colleges and childcare, and restrictions on people getting together. Everyone in the country was to be asked to work from home.

The then Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, was in Washington. Simon and I called him to outline the recommendations. The projections were showing that cases in Ireland could reach 1.4 million and tens of thousands of our people could die.

We had to take drastic action. And we knew we had to take it that very day. As we left the department at 2am, what was going through my head was the need to bring people with us.

Four hours later, I was back in the office trying to find the right words. Soon, we gathered in the Sycamore Room in Government Buildings as Leo addressed the nation from Washington.

Life changed from that moment onwards.

Days later, we were asking the people for more - and then more again. Every week, we had to ask our citizens to go that little bit further.

Our days became filled with news of cases growing exponentially, people becoming very sick and families losing loved ones in the most tragic and unfamiliar of circumstances, where the comfort of coming together to grieve was also stolen from them.

From the beginning of this, I will always remember Tony telling me how important clear and effective communication is during a public health emergency. In a pandemic, where people's actions would decide the course of the virus, speaking directly to them was one of the strongest tools we had.

We could slow the spread of Covid-19, but only if we could alter its course. To stop people getting sick, to save them from death, we had to flatten the curve.

The reality of what could be was laid bare when Leo and I visited CityWest. The HSE had leased the hotel to use as a field hospital.

We were preparing for this 1,450-bed facility to be full of patients, with plans for eight others across the country.

I will never forget the hours and days spent in the Department of Health over the next few months. The streets outside were eerily quiet.

It was the absolute worst of times but, throughout it all, the best in people came to the fore. In order to stay safe, we had to stay apart. To protect each other, we had to do away with what is normal.

It was the postcards from the children, and the stories of the postmen and women across the country helping those in need, the tales of the Zoom quizzes and the banana bread that kept us going.

We all felt a million miles apart yet we were never more together. Communities rallied. Businesses supported each other. Politicians set aside party politics.

At Christmas, we talk about leaving the old year behind and welcoming in the new, but we know in 2021 the distinction will not be so sharp.

We can, however, approach it with the hope that accompanies the arrival of vaccines. We are not at the end of this pandemic, but I believe we can now see the beginning of the end. Armed with all we have learned, we can start to think about the future.

But it is important we don't lose the lessons Covid has taught us. It became very clear, very quickly, that while the pandemic was a leveller in many ways, it also shone a light on inequality and disadvantage. The pandemic was tough for all of us - but it was much tougher for some.

We were asking people to stay home when some people did not have a place to call home, or their home was not a safe place.

We were asking people to work from home when many people may not have had the equipment, or the skills, to function online.

We had to radically constrain our own people. We asked people to stay indoors, away from friends and family, but aware the impact this would have on people's wellbeing and their mental health.

After all we have endured, we now have a shared desire to return to a better 'normal' than before, and not just to go back to the way we were.

Throughout 2020, we have been marking each calendar milestone as one like no other. A St Patrick's Day like no other. An Easter like no other, then summer. And now we have had a Christmas like no other.

We are fragile and exhausted after a year of missed moments, separation and anxiety. It has been a year where we were reminded how vulnerable, and how connected, we are - how our lives literally depend on each other.

Whatever else 2021 may hold, we have to find a way of commemorating the people we have lost and the experience we have had.

So many carry a heavy burden of bereavement and grief, haunted by an inability to hold the hand of a loved one at the end and to say goodbye at a proper Irish funeral.

All of us carry a sense of national grief, the pain of separation and, indeed, isolation.

We all have our heroes of the pandemic, especially those who kept going to work on the front lines while we stayed home, but heroism shows up - and showed up - inside in every home.

We have a rocky few months ahead.

In 2020, we had to learn to sacrifice, postpone and adapt - 2021 will be a slow reopening of possibility, of closeness once again and the beginning of a new normal, a better one built on all we have learned.

Simon Harris is Minister for Further and Higher Education. He was previously Minister of Health from 2016-20