David Bessell: Cramped, silent, alien – as a submariner, I know the terror of the trapped Titan crew

When you travel to such an unnatural, hostile environment, you experience a whole range of emotions: anxiety, excitement, helplessness, joy and fear, writes David Bessell

Being on a submarine is not natural. It is not natural to climb inside a metal tube and descend deep into a hostile environment where you don’t have control over the events around you. You have to have trust. You have to trust the tin can, the systems that make the tin can work, the people who built the tin can, and that the people who are driving the tin can know what they are doing.