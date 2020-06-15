DANIEL Kinahan believes that he is a born winner and he loves the taste of success more than anything else. It feeds his ego and it strokes his overwhelming desire to be applauded.

Just like US President Donald Trump, Kinahan tries to gag his critics and award his supporters with money and opportunities that they could only ever dream of.

If Kinahan inhabited a corporate world, many of his sycophants would be frighteningly over-promoted within his boardroom, compensated for unconditional loyalty rather than ability.

Kinahan doesn’t even realise it, but he has just taken the greatest gamble of his life and the next few months could make or break him.

Like many before him, such as Mexican Cartel boss Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman and Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar, the end could very well be a self-made destruction.

Downfall

Who could have predicted that it would be on the political stage – where Labour leader Alan Kelly TD and the Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond spoke out this week – that Daniel Kinahan’s downfall would begin.

Who would ever have guessed that the soft-spoken Leo Varadkar could level such a crushing left hook to Kinahan’s dreams.

Those who have followed Kinahan’s rise, along with the scores of gardai who have devoted their careers to bringing him to book, are universally flabbergasted by the events of recent days.

Read More

Most can’t even speculate what will happen next. The boxing giants standing shoulder to shoulder with Kinahan don’t seem to care about his background, indeed Bob Arum of Top Rank in Las Vegas said that bluntly.

But will the TV companies who screen these mega-bouts finally act? Will a media giant like Sky

Sports carry on regardless with the Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury extravaganza knowing so blatantly who is behind it?

Kinahan is big news now for all the wrong reasons. His grinning face made headlines on Al Jazeera, in The New York Times and, in recent days, across the pages of some of the biggest newspapers in the UK.

But instead of celebrating his achievement in brokering the boxing bout of the century, he is now the subject of questions as to whether the Joshua and Fury clash will happen at all.

Daniel Kinahan has always been convinced that he is right. Evenwhen he was growing up in Oliver Bond flats, the son of a cleaning lady and an absentee drug dealer father, Kinahan would only play if he could win.

Decades later, when he eventually was handed the reigns of his father’s multi-million drug empire, he knew one thing – he would do it his way.

Vision

As he recently prepared for his highly-publicised comeback as a star of global boxing – a power broker in one of the most lucrative sports in the world – he had a vision of how he should be presented back into society.

Be under no illusion, but it is Daniel Kinahan’s own press relations plan that has been playing out and which has now come a cropper.

First there was the online book, penned by a mystery author and containing details of the alleged plot to kill him in the Regency Hotel with the bizarre suggestion that Fine Gael conspired with the Garda, the media and the Hutch mob to have him murdered so they could suppress the growing threat of Sinn Fein.

Next came the pattering of tweets and Instagram rants from some of the most famed boxers signed to the MTK company, founded by Kinahan and, like him, based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Then the bizarre docu-drama, again highlighting events of the Regency Hotel, and the strange conspiracy theory that Sinn Fein’s success was at the heart of everything that happened on February 5, 2016.

Compliments

Finally, came the fawning compliments of some of the biggest figures in global boxing, describing ‘Dan’ as the ‘Captain’ and a ‘great guy’. Sandra Vaughan, the businesswoman who claims to have bought his boxing company MTK outright, came next.

In an impassioned interview from Dubai, she said that Irish people should be proud of Daniel and what he has done. After all, she said, he came from nothing.

Days later came the announcement from Bahrain that the royal family- owned promotions firm had hired him as an advisor and teamed-up with the same MTK to promote sport in the Middle East.

When Tyson Fury announced on a self-made Instagram post that the deal was done and that ‘Daniel Kinahan’ had secured the agreement for his clash with Joshua, the show was complete.

And in Daniel Kinahan’s mind it was time to sit back and toast his success.

But then, Kelly got up in the Dail and pointed out that the Emperor had no clothes. Varadkar agreed, and the news that the Irish Government was liaising with authorities in the United Arab Emirates about

Kinahan has caused a huge ripple effect across the globe.

Beginnings

In the Sunday World over the weekend, we have charted his rise from his lowly beginnings in Dublin to the lofty heights of a Cartel boss on Spain’s Costa Del Sol. The Sunday World was watching when he opened his first gym in Spain in 2013, when he returned to Dublin like a mob boss for the funeral of his beloved mother in 2014, when he fell out with his friend Gary Hutch in 2015 and ordered his cold-blooded murder.

We were there in 2016 when an attempt was made on his life at the Regency Hotel, when he appeared with his army of young followers at David Byrne’s funeral, all dressed in the colours of his Cartel.

We pursued him back to Spain, where he eventually fled for Dubai in 2017 to a life in exile and out of the reaches of European law enforcement.

We reported on his activities there, his marriage, the birth of his child as a citizen of the UAE and the growth of the company he founded, MTK, as it enveloped everything that punched in boxing.

Forgotten

In Daniel’s world, things should be different now, they should have changed and his past should have been forgotten.

By now, Ireland should be ashamed that we ever doubted him and we should be embarrassed by all the nasty comments we have made.

Preparations should be under way to welcome back Dublin’s finest son – we should be dusting down the open-top bus and polishing the airport.

On Planet Kinahan the Sunday World should have been firmly gagged – its printing presses silenced forever.

But sometimes life doesn’t turn out like we hoped and as boxing fans would say it isn’t over until the final bell.

Welcome to round 12.

- Sunday World