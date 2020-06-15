| 21°C Dublin

Daniel Kinahan - who loves the taste of success more than anything else - is big news now for all the wrong reasons

Nicola Tallant

The next few months could make or break the cartel boss, writes Sunday World crime journalist Nicola Tallant

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan was praised by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury Expand

DANIEL Kinahan believes that he is a born winner and he loves the taste of success more than anything else. It feeds his ego and it strokes his overwhelming desire to be applauded.

Just like US President Donald Trump, Kinahan tries to gag his critics and award his supporters with money and opportunities that they could only ever dream of.

If Kinahan inhabited a corporate world, many of his sycophants would be frighteningly over-promoted within his boardroom, compensated for unconditional loyalty rather than ability.

