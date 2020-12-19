Danger of last wild hurrah before the tough rules return a massive gamble for government and health chiefs

The Government has made the decision to shut pubs and restaurants in the days after Christmas. But will it be seen as an opportunity for people to cram in as many outings as they can between now and the new deadline?

It‘s one of the risks that public health officials and the Government will run in bringing forward the festive clampdown from January 6.

The country was promised a semi-reprieve until that date but that is now being snatched away. Not only are pubs and restaurants likely to close but visits to homes will be confined to one other household and inter-county travel could be banned.

Action is needed because the virus is spreading rapidly again, posing serious dangers.The announcement has been provocative – not only because it will cut short celebrations but also due to hazy picture surrounding where exactly the spread is happening, prompting inevitable questions and frustration.

Pre-Christmas socialising

It’s quite clear people are on the move more, on the road and in public transport, while more people are also back in the workplace.

They are mixing more, shopping and meeting up. People are spending less time at home. Close contacts among people diagnosed with the virus have gone up from 2.5 to around 3.4.

But when Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and his team were quizzed this week for more specifics, the responses were general enough.

They cited Christmas parties, workplace outbreaks, funerals and weddings as scenes of spread. The nature of social mixing over Christmas combined with a rising levels of virus is a recipe for serious worry.

Pubs and restaurants

The hospitality trade is obviously devastated by this unexpected announcement after a torrid year and the last six-week lockdown.

A look at the report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for last week, detailing where outbreaks of the virus have been detected, shows that up to last Saturday, none was found in cafés or restaurants and there was just one in a hotel.

They had been opened for around a week at that point. Infectious disease consultant Professor Sam McConkey said he believes people will be “sensible” and many people now know somebody who got the virus. Pete Lunn, the ESRI’s behavioural research specialist said opening pubs and restaurants early was a “gamble and a roll of the dice”.

He added that it’s unclear whether or not the shortened opening period will lead people to pack in as many outings as they can. The evidence so far is that people become more cautious if figures are going up.

Public health specialist Dr Emer Shelley pointed out that pub and restaurant managers can do everything to follow the rules, but it could still be difficult to control large gatherings around New Year’s Eve.

The likelihood is that transmission has happened in those settings, but it has been difficult to pinpoint, she added.

Private homes

The reality remains that the biggest number of outbreaks continue to be in private homes, rising to 328 last week, an increase of 49 compared to the previous week. The new restrictions will limit visits to from one other household.

From yesterday until after Christmas there is a limit of visits from up to two other households. Private homes are likely to be the main scene of spread over Christmas. Everyone in every gathering should do their own risk of assessment of their behaviour in the previous two weeks.

Prof Shelley suggested if people have guests on Christmas Day they should wait until New Year’s Day before meeting up again.