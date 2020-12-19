| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Danger of last wild hurrah before the tough rules return a massive gamble for government and health chiefs

Eilish O'Regan

Christmas drinks (stock) Expand

Close

Christmas drinks (stock)

Christmas drinks (stock)

Christmas drinks (stock)

The Government has made the decision to shut pubs and restaurants in the days after Christmas. But will it be seen as an opportunity for people to cram in as many outings as they can between now and the new deadline?

It‘s one of the risks that public health officials and the Government will run in bringing forward the festive clampdown from January 6.

The country was promised a semi-reprieve until that date but that is now being snatched away. Not only are pubs and restaurants likely to close but visits to homes will be confined to one other household and inter-county travel could be banned.

Privacy