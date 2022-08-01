Dancing a timeless hornpipe of history at the ancient Puck Fair

In the wilds of south Kerry this morning, one of Ireland’s most unusual quests is well under way. Across rocky outcrops and misty valleys, a determined individual is tracking a cunning prey through the tongue-twisting townlands of Gortrelig, Treengarrive, Machanamoinge and Muingaphuca.

The prize on offer is the capture of a king – a regal deity adorned with cloven feet and horns four feet across. Because nothing less than the best will suffice for the throne occupied by the Puck goat.

The first week of August is prime time for this ancient contest – the royal creature must be caught well in advance of the annual Puck Fair happening on the 10th, 11th and 12th. Ruler of all he surveys, this King of Killorglin will feast on the choicest nuts and berries for the 72 hours of his reign, lying on a straw-laden throne hoisted 40ft in the air.

“If goats in the wild knew how well they’d be treated, they’d be queuing up to go to the Puck Fair,” was Michael Healy-Rae’s comment to animal rights activists a few years back.

In a county that prides itself on a continual spirit of tourism reinvention, Puck Fair glories as a singular example of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. At the country’s oldest festival, Killorglin welcomes the 400-year weight of tradition as a lifeline to an ancient past that cannot be broken.

The three-day fair is the central point of the year for local people, a measurement of time defined as either “before Puck or after Puck” – phrases heard continually during the other 51 weeks. Bringing the Sam Maguire back home last week was one major event of 2022 – but reigniting the magic of Puck after a two-year Covid absence is an even bigger deal. For young and old alike, the fair is an exhilarating trip through the mists of time to the way we were before Netflix and Amazon imprisoned the imagination.

In her 1960s memoir, The Orgy, American writer Muriel Rukeyser best summed up the atmosphere: “The goat in his tower, bottles of Powers and pints of Guinness, dancing in the streets, the eroticism of bodies and language, flowing rivers of manure, horse trading, brawls, the press of fellow travellers, new companions, birth and death.”

Above it all, the goat reigns supreme, a link to pagan days when cloven-footed deities held sway over superstitious multitudes. The harvest was in, the livestock sold, as virginal youth danced hornpipes above the carousing throngs.

Depending on your age, Puck served as a Mecca for the misbegotten or a joyful summer jaunt for juniors. Thrust into the mix of raucous merriment, candy-floss aromas and cattle droppings, a mass of Travellers, hard-knuckled hill farmers and awe-struck visitors collide in a throng of shuffling, shifting and swaying humanity about the narrow lanes.

The roar of the barter, the wit of the deal, the spit in the hand – all part of a cultural panoply embedded deep within the town’s DNA.

Puck Fair is an unchanged state of mind in a turbulent world, a place where the song will always stay the same.