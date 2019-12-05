Dan O'Brien: 'We cannot weather the storm of climate change much longer - and may have to go for the nuclear option'

Yesterday, EU energy ministers met in Brussels to discuss the matter and the new European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is pushing for a zero net emissions target for the bloc by the middle of the century.

But the sea change on climate change has not been confined to governments. Everyone is talking about it, including businesses.

Conversations with company executives these days almost always involve some mention of environmental issues. I have heard some hard-headed bosses recently talking with evangelical zeal on the matter, even in private.

Sometimes the focus on the environment among business people is linked to complying with the letter of the law. Sometimes it is in anticipation of future changes to legal obligations, from higher carbon taxes to more stringent laws of various kinds.

But more often than not companies are focusing on the issue not because they are compelled by law, or think they might be in the future, but for a range of other reasons, none of which are mutually exclusive.

Some simply believe that it is the right thing to do. Some see an opportunity to profit from the demands it is creating.

And some fear that their businesses will be damaged in different ways if they don't become greener, and be seen to be greener.

Increasingly, for instance, potential recruits are factoring environmental issues into their choice of employer. Companies know they have to cut the mustard on their climate change actions if they are going to attract the best people.

This bottom-up approach to climate change from the corporate world has, among other things, made decisions of government less relevant. This factor is particularly important in the US, which is the world's second-biggest source of carbon emissions after China.

The issue of climate change has got caught up in that country's ever more polarised politics, with Republicans tending to downplay or dismiss the issue, while Democrats are talking of major legislative change to slow global warming.

As the current (Republican) president likes to keep his base happy, he is intent on pulling out of the Paris Accord - the international deal on emissions reduction agreed in 2015.

This, if it happens, will be a blow to co-operation efforts, but the greening of corporate America has made that decision less relevant as many companies are doing more than they are legally obliged to do on reducing emissions.

And, despite the politicisation of the issue, I have often found executives in some US companies to be among the most environmentally aware people in the business world.

This is of relevance to Ireland not just because we share the same planet as the US, but because corporate America has such a large presence in the country, and the amount of energy the technology companies in particular use, and are planning to use in the future, is so large that it will have a significant affect on the country's overall energy consumption.

The tech giants are looking for ways to ensure that all the energy needed to keep their data centres buzzing comes from renewable sources. That they have their work cut out reflects the wider challenge facing the world.

Clean, renewable energy sources - hydro, solar and wind - accounted for less than 4pc of the global energy consumption in 2017.

Fossil fuels still provide the vast bulk of the world's needs. What's more, as the planet becomes more populous and prosperous, demand for energy continues to rise relentlessly.

Pumping more oil and gas out of the Earth has been the main source of additional energy supply to meet this demand (if there is any good news it is that consumption of coal, which is the dirtiest fossil fuel and which still accounts for almost 30pc of global energy, has fallen back a little over the current decade for the first time since the industrial revolution).

Even if all of the demand-dampening measures already in place and which are currently being discussed are successful, there will have to be massive increases in renewable capacity over the years and decades to come if the burning of fossil fuel is to be meaningfully reduced. Technologies yet to be invented will have to play a major role.

But if innovation does not work its magic to the extent required, an already existing technology will have to play a bigger role. That technology is nuclear.

Ireland is going nuclear to help achieve its target, as shown just this week with the signing of an agreement to build an interconnector between the Irish and French electricity grids.

France generates more of its electricity from nuclear energy than any other country - currently around three-quarters of its total. That means that when the interconnector brings electricity from France, Irish consumers will be using power generated in nuclear reactors.

We may well be faced with a decision in the future on whether to build a nuclear power plant, particularly if there are no significant technological breakthroughs in the means to store renewable energy - the intermittent nature of wind and solar generation means they can only be relied on if storage technology is vastly improved and vastly scaled up.

A significant number of people remain to be convinced about the scale of the changes coming down the track. While questioning is always healthy, and the debate has sometimes become excessively dogmatic, an article published last week in the science journal 'Nature' is worth reading.

In it, a group of climate scientists nicely summarise the multiple risks of climate change running out of control. They conclude that the risks are large and that measures taken to date are not proportionate to the scale of those risks.

Given the breadth of consensus among experts in the field, it is increasingly hard to disagree with their conclusion.

