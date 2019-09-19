Dan O'Brien: 'There's a 'phoney war' feel about the place, yet our economy is bucking trend amid Brexit uncertainty'

Retails sales (excluding new cars) are still growing at a healthy clip. Other measures of how consumers are behaving, as opposed to what they tell people with clipboards about how they are feeling, also point to the increased opening of wallets and purses.

Business folk are even more worried about a Brexit rupture than the average Joe consumer, yet they are still hiring staff (a recent blip in the jobs figures was likely to be exactly that - a blip). Companies also continue to plough profits back into their businesses, even if there has certainly been some depressing effect on investment as a result of Brexit uncertainties over the past year or so.

And what about the Government? Members of the Cabinet warn on almost a daily basis that the risks of the worst kind of Brexit are rising. They also often warn that the economy is moving towards blowing a gasket.

Yet the Government is still pressing down on the fiscal accelerator. Budgetary policy continues to stimulate the economy even though it should have been acting as a brake over recent years.

Given the uncertainties that everyone has been facing over Brexit, continued strong growth in the Republic's economy has been as welcome as it has been surprising.

One person who must be rubbing his eyes when he sees each new set of economy-related figures is the Finance Minister. Paschal Donohoe will unveil Budget 2020 in less than three weeks. He will do so with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit unleashing chaos three weeks after that. He knows that his plan for 2020 might have to be binned before the new year has even begun.

Donohoe may not be prudent, but he has been lucky. As a keen student of history, he knows that finance ministers, like generals, need a lot of luck. Economies move in cycles. If a finance minister is at the helm when the economy goes into a slump, his or her reputation can slump even faster.

The most relevant indicator for Donohoe as he finalises his Budget plans is how much tax revenue is being generated. On this, he must be feeling very lucky. Money is flowing nicely into his coffers. Three of the State's big earners - income tax, social insurance and VAT - are reaching new high-water marks all the time.

Receipts from the fourth of the big revenues raisers - profit tax - are being pumped in to the Department of Finance at such a rate that they are coming in under the ministerial office door.

If tax revenues are not pointing to a slowdown in the economy, neither are most other indicators.

Last Thursday, figures on the widest measure of the size of the economy were published. Although the GDP numbers are both inflated and notoriously volatile owing to the incredibly globalised nature of the Irish economy, the detail in the figures is pretty positive. There is nothing in them that causes alarm bells to ring.

The recent performance of the domestic economy in the face of Brexit uncertainty, and after seven years of uninterrupted growth, has been remarkable. The performance of the economy's massive, turbo-charged export engine has been little short of extraordinary. It seems to power through even the strongest headwinds.

Last Monday's international trade numbers showed that companies based in the Republic grew their earnings from exported goods by an eye-popping 15pc in July when compared to the same month in 2018. Over the first seven months of the year, export earnings from stuff shipped overseas grew in double digits.

This is eye-popping for a whole number of reasons. The UK economy is slowing. Adding another whammy for exporters is the fact that weaker sterling is making Irish goods less competitive in the British market.

The rest of the EU, by far Ireland's largest export market, is also slowing. Normally that would be showing up in Irish export figures. It is not.

Adding to all of this has been a slowdown in world trade recently, which has raised concerns about a global recession.

But despite all of these negatives, Irish exports are bucking the wider trend by growing so strongly.

Why? Two big reasons stand out, which, it should be added, provide a good deal of reassurance in both the short and longer terms.

The first is the sector that dominates Irish manufacturing. The pharmaceuticals and chemical industry - or pharmachem for short - has gone from strength to strength. So far this year, it has accounted for more than 60pc of all goods exports.

Because people need medicines even in the grimmest of economic times, the pharmachem sector tends to be one of the most recession-proof businesses. That was in evidence during the Great Recession. While so much else was in contraction mode in 2008 and 2009 - in Ireland and internationally - Irish pharmachem exports continued to grow.

Exports of computer services also continue to surge. They now account for more than half of all services exports. This is a still-young, high-growth industry. It is the future.

There is no doubt that there are risks around having so many eggs in just two baskets. US President Donald Trump could put pressure on American medicine-makers to bring production home from Ireland. Technological change or aggressive regulation could end the dominance of the likes of Facebook and Google.

There is never any reason to be complacent or to stop scanning the horizon for risks (as well as opportunities).

The global risks to entire sectors are not something anyone in Ireland can influence. The management of our own public finances is another matter entirely. The Government's failure to spend less than it has been taking in and to pay down debt over the past half decade leaves it with little room to manoeuvre now that the Brexit wolf is at the door.

Budget 2020 will change little for individuals and businesses because there is no big pot of cash to deploy. There is now little else to do other than wait and hope that a no-deal Brexit, if it happens, can be recovered from quickly.

