Dan O'Brien: 'The worst Brexit outcome is now the most likely'

Independent.ie

What will happen on March 29, 2019? After yet another tumultuous week in the Brexit saga, that is ultimately the big question.

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/dan-obrien-the-worst-brexit-outcome-is-now-the-most-likely-37539615.html

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/article37539614.ece/ba469/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-11-18_opi_45817433_I1.JPG