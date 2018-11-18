Dan O'Brien: 'The worst Brexit outcome is now the most likely'
A no-deal Brexit is the default outcome. British politics is paralysed, so the worst-case scenario is also the most likely
What will happen on March 29, 2019? After yet another tumultuous week in the Brexit saga, that is ultimately the big question.
Predicting the outcome accurately is impossible. There are many things that could happen over the next few months. As is often the case in highly uncertain situations, sketching out scenarios can be the best way to analyse them. At this juncture, there now appears to be four outcomes. Each one is discussed below, with a probability attached.
A more pro-Brexit withdrawal agreement probability - 2pc