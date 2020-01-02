Dan O'Brien: 'It's not the economy, stupid - housing and health are the issues that could propel Martin to Taoiseach's office'

One factor that will not be central to deciding the outcome of the election is the economy.

To say this might raise a few eyebrows. Isn't "it's the economy, stupid" a core truth of modern politics, and for that reason the most famous line in modern political punditry?

But if this quip from the early 1990s is not plain wrong, it is certainly a gross oversimplification of how millions of people decide who they will support at the ballot box.

There are many examples from across the democratic world to demonstrate this, including this country's last general election.

Back in 2016, the economy had been recovering well for three years and none of the Opposition parties were offering a plausible formula for a faster recovery.

Most in Fine Gael and Labour, along with many political analysts, believed that an improving economy would see their coalition returned to office.

That, of course, didn't happen. Fine Gael won less support than expected, its 'keep the recovery going' campaign slogan ended up becoming one the most derided in Irish electoral history, and the Labour Party was decimated.

This country's other recent elections also illustrate how the link between economics and politics is asymmetrical. Governments presiding over recessions almost always suffer electorally, as Fianna Fáil did in 2011, but the governments overseeing expansions will not necessarily be given the credit for them by voters.

This situation occurred in the boomtime elections of 2002 and 2007, when Bertie Ahern made no significant advances on the levels of support he won in 1997.

Recent opinion polls and last May's local and European election results suggest that the current administration is getting little credit for being at the helm of an economy that has been one of the fastest growing in the developed world for more than half a decade.

The best the members of the minority Government may be able to hope for is that the economy will not be a negative issue for them come election time.

If a slowdown sets in before polling day, it could become an electoral liability, but that is now very unlikely.

Since last October, the shock of a no-deal Brexit has been off the table, at least in the short term.

Other risk factors certainly exist, and it is possible - as it always is in any economy - that a shock could come along and derail things.

But even if the next election is as late as June, such is the momentum in the Irish economy right now, it is extremely unlikely the coming election campaign will be fought against a recessionary backdrop.

So if the economy will be neither an electoral asset nor a liability come polling day, then what will determine the outcome?

Although all elections are different, and campaigns acquire lives of their own - the evolution of which are impossible to foretell - my hunch is that the most important factor in determining the outcome of the election will be whether the growing legions of swing voters decide that it is time for a change.

Here, again, the signs do not give cause for the governing party to be upbeat. Fine Gael has been in government for almost a decade.

While Leo Varadkar may have been Taoiseach only since 2016, he has been a Cabinet minister for almost a decade. His personal satisfaction ratings in the polls may also be decent, but his honeymoon period is over.

More importantly, the last poll of 2019 put him seven points behind the man who wants his job, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

None of this augurs well for the incumbents, particularly when considered against wider political trends.

Voters across much of the democratic world have been showing a stronger anti-incumbency bias in recent times. This reflects societies which are more politically promiscuous, as evidenced by the falling membership of political parties in most countries and more fragmented voting patterns.

It also reflects more demanding and less patient voters.

The opposition parties know that the patience of voters has been tested on the issues pollsters are told again and again to be the nation's most pressing - housing and health.

Even though the past year has shown that the worst of the housing crisis has passed - the number of people who are homeless has stabilised, house prices are flat or falling and rent inflation is coming down - for the Government to say things aren't getting worse is not a strong line of defence.

Matters are probably even more problematic for Fine Gael when it comes to health, the Republic's perennial political hot potato.

The media in the coming weeks will have stories aplenty about over-crowded A&Es, ever-lengthening waiting lists and hospital trolley numbers.

If the issue dominates the political agenda, a vote of no confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris is likely within weeks.

That may well be the trigger for General Election 2020. If the election campaign at national level centres on health, those in government will rarely be off the back foot.

Yet another reason for Fine Gaelers to worry is that pro-tax-cutting voters, one of their natural constituencies, may not turn out to vote.

The Taoiseach makes occasional noises about cutting taxes, but increasing expenditure has been his Government's clear choice since he took the top job in 2016.

There is now no party which advocates prioritising getting personal tax rates back towards pre-crash levels over further boosting Government spending, which is now well above 2007/08 levels.

Those who favour lower taxes have traditionally leant towards Fine Gael. If they believe that no party is offering them what they want, they may stay at home come election day. That would further sap Fine Gael's support.

Pulling all these threads together, Micheál Martin is looking more likely than the incumbent to be sitting in the Taoiseach's office by the end of 2020.

Irish Independent