Dan O'Brien: 'If we don't impose Border checks after no-deal Brexit, it will undermine our place in the EU's single market'
'The worst possible outcome of Brexit for Ireland would be the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal next March." These were the first words of former Taoiseach John Bruton in these pages yesterday.
His opinion is widely shared. Yet just such a no-deal outcome is, in my view, now considerably more likely than an agreed exit next March.
Some insiders and observers are more optimistic. They believe that London will concede to the demands of Dublin and Brussels and that Theresa May will ram a deal through Westminster.
