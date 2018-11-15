-
Dan O'Brien: 'Focusing too much on the past can keep old grievances alive - and reignite dormant conflicts'
'Get over it.' 'Move on.' 'Look to the future.'
Few of us have not, at some point in our lives, dispensed such advice. Or been given it.
It may not always be the best or most appropriate advice, but often it is good for the person receiving it. Closing a chapter can be helpful in opening a new one.
