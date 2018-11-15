Opinion Comment

Thursday 15 November 2018

Dan O'Brien: 'Focusing too much on the past can keep old grievances alive - and reignite dormant conflicts'

Remembrance: ‘The Haunting Soldier’ – depicting a weary World War I soldier – stands six metres high in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. It commemorates the centenary of the ending of the war. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
Remembrance: ‘The Haunting Soldier’ – depicting a weary World War I soldier – stands six metres high in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. It commemorates the centenary of the ending of the war. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
Dan O'Brien

Dan O'Brien

'Get over it.' 'Move on.' 'Look to the future.'

Few of us have not, at some point in our lives, dispensed such advice. Or been given it.

It may not always be the best or most appropriate advice, but often it is good for the person receiving it. Closing a chapter can be helpful in opening a new one.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss