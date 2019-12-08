Dan O'Brien: 'Economy remains defiant - but not for long'

Turmoil and uncertainty in the international system should be bad for a small, highly internationalised country like Ireland. Yet, almost miraculously, the economic ill-effects have been few and far between - to date.

Consider profit tax revenue. It continues to surge. Last week it was revealed that in November alone, receipts from the tax were €700m higher than the forecasters in the Department of Finance had expected. Revenues have almost tripled since the economy started to recover. At €11bn this year, they now cover most of the cost of the entire education system.

This money is mostly coming from multinational companies whose sales are not Ireland-focused. In other words, the continued flood of profit tax revenue is a direct consequence of surging export growth. That really shouldn't be happening.

The world economy has been in a period of lower-than-usual expansion over the past year, and growth in cross-border commerce has been a lot weaker than its long-term trend. These factors alone might have lowered the collective profitability of Ireland-based companies, and hence revenues from profit taxes. Yet that is not happening.

Available data for 2019 shows that goods and services exports continue to grow at double-digit rates. The drivers of growth have been computer services and pharmaceuticals. Both have been facing significant risks in recent times.

Just last week the US imposed new import taxes on French goods in retaliation for a new 'digital tax' Paris has levied on the tech giants. This has added to already high transatlantic trade tensions. Whatever happens on trade, changes to international rules on taxing companies, and tech companies in particular, are likely to lessen Ireland's profit tax revenues in the future, something the finance minister was explicit about in a speech last week.

The second major source of export growth in recent years has been pharmaceuticals. This industry has also faced risks in the past, including the expiration of patents on some big-name drugs which were made in large quantities here. In the end, the much-feared patent cliff hardly dented the rise and rise of the sector.

What of a more recent risk to the sector in the shape of Donald Trump? According to American trade data, Ireland is the biggest supplier of pharmaceuticals to the US, outselling the traditional giants of that industry, such as Germany and Switzerland. This is the main contributor to the huge trade surplus Ireland runs with the US.

The US president has a dim view of such imbalances when they are not in America's favour. There was a risk that he would put pressure on American pharma companies in Ireland to shift production for the US market back to the US. Yet again, this is a risk that has not materialised. So far.

Even the uncertainty generated by Brexit has had less effect than might have been expected. There has been no discernible effect on export trends to the UK since the referendum in 2016. And that is the case despite the British currency weakening substantially both before and after the vote, something that usually damages exporters.

Can Ireland continue to shrug off the effects of so much turmoil and change abroad? The resilience of the economy to date gives reason for hope, but expectations should be more muted.

If Boris Johnson wins re-election on Thursday, the hard Brexit for Britain that he agreed with Ireland and the rest of the EU will likely go ahead. Among many other things, that could lead to a reversion to some of the trading patterns that existed before the UK joined in 1973. One of those patterns was the dominance of the British food market by southern hemisphere producers.

The current withdrawal agreement gives Britain the freedom to pursue a cheap food policy. If a future British government goes down that route, the employment headcount in Irish farming and food processing - of around 150,000 and which has been surprisingly stable over the past decade and a half - will change. It can only go one way if it loses its single biggest market. This is a bullet that will not be dodged.

A big decline in agrifood will be painful for those concerned. But it will be manageable for the wider economy. A reversal of globalisation is another matter. The economic model that has evolved in this country is based on openness to goods, services, capital and people.

It may be that the current bout of protectionism around the world does not cause a reversal of globalisation. Perhaps it will pass, as a similar flirtation did in the 1970s, and the world will continue to become more interconnected. But attitudes to globalisation in the US, the country that has been both the anchor and the engine of the process, have changed. No matter who wins next November's presidential election, the US will not return to being a champion of globalisation. That poses a big risk to Ireland's economic model.

And then there is the rise of China. Until recently many analysts of international affairs had hoped that the rising power would come to resemble a giant Singapore, ie not democratic at home, but willing to play by global rules abroad. That hope has largely evaporated. A Cold War mentality is returning.

The return of Cold War thinking is more pronounced in the US than in Europe, even if attitudes towards China across the continent are changing too. An increasingly common view is that instead of acting benignly, the Chinese are becoming to be more like the Soviets, but with money.

The parallel with the Soviet Union is obvious - both share the same anti-democratic ideology. The difference in economic clout is because China is on track to overtake the US as the world's largest economy in a decade or so, something the Soviet Union never came close to doing. Given China's population - four times bigger than that of America's - it has the potential to become by far the largest economy on the planet.

As economic clout forms the foundation of political and military power, the US is likely to be overtaken by China within the foreseeable future. The implications of having an actively non-democratic country as the pre-eminent global superpower has huge implications for everyone.

One implication that is already being felt is the fallout from the US pushback against China's rise. The large-scale trade war between the two countries is one reason for the current patch of sub-par global economic growth. American efforts to curb the penetration of Chinese telecommunications hardware among its allies is another manifestation of the fallout, and the direction of travel is for countries to have to choose to be in either the American or Chinese camp.

I have written in these pages in the past that China offered Ireland a huge opportunity. If that country's globalising companies were to use Ireland as a base to access the European market, a large and growing source of foreign investment could boost and diversify the economy.

In hindsight, that may have been naive. China has not become more like Singapore, and it is exercising its growing global power in ways that are more consistent with its own ideology than the rules-based logic underpinning the US-led multilateral order of the past 70 years. If and when sides have to be taken, it is clear whose side Ireland will choose.

