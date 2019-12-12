Dan O'Brien: 'Corbyn may take Britain the way of Venezuela - but a Labour win is least worst outcome for Ireland'

Whatever the outcomes of the vote, the answers to the questions around cutting connections and creating barriers will not be clearer until well into 2020, at the earliest.

But let's park Brexit until later and first consider some of the differences between a Boris Johnson-led government and a Jeremy Corbyn-led one.

The composition of the Conservative parliamentary party will change after today's election. The Conservatives' direction of travel over recent decades has been toward greater Euroscepticism. That has accelerated since Brexit became the dominating issue in British politics.

After Johnson became leader last summer, many of the MPs who opposed Brexit or wanted a softer version were expelled from the party or deselected as candidates for today's election. Most of those now running on the party ticket would have been considered part of an extreme fringe only a decade ago.

It may be that if the Conservatives 'get Brexit done' at the end of next month, as per the latest Withdrawal Agreement, things will settle down and divisions within the party start to heal. It could even be that Brexit has a cathartic effect on opinion more widely, with leavers feeling they have got what they voted for and remainers free to campaign for re-admission.

Britain could become like another non-EU European country - Switzerland. Both countries have historically been semi-detached from the continent of which they form a part. It may be that a more distant relationship, as Switzerland has, better suits Britain's natural posture toward Europe.

It is also possible that a very different, and more unstable scenario unfolds. Among many other things, that could involve the Conservatives shifting from an increasingly obsessive concern about leaving the European Union to a waning of interest in their own union. A greater focus on England and English issues would likely cause more questioning of the chunky subvention to Northern Ireland, which currently costs the UK exchequer more than its contribution to the EU budget. That, in turn, would probably add to the momentum for reunification on this island.

A worker prepares a sign inside a polling station on general election day in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Clocks in London's Canary Wharf financial centre strike 07:00 GMT, marking the time the polls open for Britain's general election, London, Britain December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Boyce A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls in today's general election. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A view of a polling station sign at Methodist Central Hall in London, as voters go to the polls in today's general election. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls in the General Eelction. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls in the General Eelction Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A voter leaves Woodlesford Methodist Chapel polling station in Yorkshire, as polls open in what has been billed as the most important General Election in a generation. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Voters arrive early to vote in the 2019 General Election at Methodist Central Hall, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday December 12, 2019. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Reggie the cocker pop puppy waits in the dark outside a polling station in Chester-le-Street, County Durham. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday December 12, 2019 Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire A voter leaves Woodlesford Methodist Chapel polling station in Yorkshire, as polls open in what has been billed as the most important General Election in a generation. Danny Lawson/PA Wire A voter arrives to cast his vote in the 2019 General Election at Methodist Central Hall, London. Rick Findler/PA Wire A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls in the General Election. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A polling station is set-up for voters in Heysham Hall in Lydd, Kent, as voters go to the polls in the General Election. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday December 12, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A man arrives at a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, to vote in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya A voter receives ballots at a polling station during the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina Voters wait to receive ballots at a polling station during the presidential election in Algiers, Algeria December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A more England-focused Conservative government would also add to the momentum for Scottish independence. The break-up of the UK is given prominence in a new book* on Brexit published just yesterday by the Institute of International European Affairs (where I work).

While opinion polls point to today's election returning Boris Johnson to Downing Street, his opponent may pip him at the post. That would also have implications for this island, not least because the British Labour Party has been on its own journey away from the political centre ground.

Before becoming leader in 2015, Jeremy Corbyn and those around him, like the hard Brexiteers in the Conservatives, had represented an extremist fringe in their party over decades.

His takeover has contributed to the convulsing of British politics, not least because of their embrace of a policy inclination that, when implemented in the past, has repeatedly made countries poorer.

Successful economies try to make markets as competitive as possible and the state as effective as possible. They try to get the best of both markets and states and balance the two when trade-offs are required. It is no exaggeration to say that Corbyn's position on this delicate and complex balancing act is always "state good; markets bad".

The record of governments who have got to try this position out - including France under Francois Mitterrand in the 1980s and Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro today - is consistently dire. That is because when governments believe more state action is the answer to every ill, the private sector gets shaken down and squeezed out. Unless some balance is restored, as happened in France in 1983, an economy's wealth creation capacity is throttled, as continues to happen in Venezuela.

If the exit polls tonight suggest that the opinion polls of recent weeks have got it wrong, a Brexit referendum-sized fall in the value of the British pound is likely tomorrow. If money floods out of Britain, the economy could quickly go into a downward spiral as already-stagnant investment slumps. That would mean immediate pain for Irish exporters and the hospitality industry in the short to medium term. Over the long term, a weak British economy is certainly not in Ireland's interests.

A more benign outcome is that Corbyn's hard-left instincts are tempered by coalition partners, provided he needs them. And even if they are not, Britain, for all its recent convulsions, is much more like France than Venezuela - civil society influences government decisions, public opinion can bring about a change of direction when policies cause economic misery, and the army is not used to suppress dissent.

Then there is Brexit. Because the Labour Party is committed to holding another referendum on leaving, a Corbyn-led government is the only realistic chance of reversing Brexit.

It is possible that a solid majority to remain in such a vote would settle the matter once and for all.

But whatever the effects on Britain's internal politics, it is in Ireland's longer-term strategic interests that the UK remains in Europe's rules-based system. That is because, as a smaller and much less powerful country, being in a position to take the UK to the European courts if it breaches shared laws to Ireland's detriment has been a huge advantage - perhaps even the biggest advantage - of joint membership over almost half a century.

Equality before EU law has levelled the playing pitch in Ireland-Britain relations because it has lessened the importance of raw power as the main determining factor in how the two countries interact.

As a small state in a world of much bigger states and actors, it is a central national interest for Ireland to want international relations to be determined by fairly made laws and rules, not by what more powerful countries decide unilaterally. As only a Corbyn-led government offers the prospect of that, that is the least worst outcome from this island's perspective.

* https://www.iiea.com/publication/brexit-status-report-2019/

Irish Independent