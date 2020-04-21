| 8.5°C Dublin

Daft ‘draft’ makes ‘missions’ improbable

Gene Kerrigan

While some rethink the future, FF/FG have issued an alarmingly vacuous proposal, writes Gene Kerrigan

Two documents crossed my desk in recent days, two ways of looking at the plight in which we find ourselves.

Each, in its own way, seeks to lay out what the authors think our world might look like “when this is over...”

I can’t calculate how many times those four words have passed my lips in recent weeks. Simple pleasures we took for granted are beyond us, everything is on hold, we can do all the gloriously normal things only “when this is over...”