Two documents crossed my desk in recent days, two ways of looking at the plight in which we find ourselves.

Each, in its own way, seeks to lay out what the authors think our world might look like “when this is over...”

I can’t calculate how many times those four words have passed my lips in recent weeks. Simple pleasures we took for granted are beyond us, everything is on hold, we can do all the gloriously normal things only “when this is over...”

We don’t know when that will be, or what might happen in the meantime.

Global politics is unstable in ways it hasn’t been for decades.

In recent years, there have been sporadic surges of radical possibilities — usually quickly snuffed out. There have also, from Brazil to Hungary, from Turkey to Washington DC, been signs of emerging fascism.

Across many countries, people who take politics seriously have in recent weeks been weighing up the effects of the virus crisis — and what kinds of change might be necessary.

One document to do this is the Fianna Fail/Fine Gael draft on forming a new government.

Another document is an editorial from the Financial Times. Let us compare and contrast.

The FT is a 150-year-old newspaper, a pillar of the financial establishment. It has a solid reporting base and its opinion writers are in contact with establishment thinking.

The subhead on its editorial was: ‘Radical reforms are required to forge a society that will work for all.’

When pillars of the establishment demand reform, it’s usually because they understand that change is inevitable — and, unless they manage that change, someone else might.

The FT editorial says the crisis, and the measures used to tackle it, cast “a glaring light on existing inequalities... we are not really all in this together”.

Millions of the worst off, the FT points out, lost their jobs, while many of the higher-paid work from

home and maintain their income.

While the old are at mortal risk, the young and active “are asked to suspend their education and forgo precious income”.

Worse than that, “those in low-wage jobs who can still work are often risking their lives — as carers and healthcare support workers, but also as shelf-stackers, delivery drivers and cleaners.”

Suppose there was widespread failure to comply with the lockdown defences?

That would risk a breakdown of society, with disease rampant — a nightmare.

And we don’t know what other viruses may be coming. There have always been viruses — today, they can cross the entire globe in weeks.

If the efforts seen today are to be sustained, and if they ever need to be repeated, the FT points out, society “must demonstrate how it will offer restitution to those who bear the heaviest burden of national efforts”.

The FT was a cheerleader for the Thatcher/Reagan revolution of four decades ago, which led to surging inequality, with markets and shareholders being treated as wise gods whose every whim we must venerate.

Now, the FT says, “Radical reforms — reversing the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades — will need to be put on the table...”

This reflects an establishment fear that sustaining a workable society isn’t feasible while clinging to the legacy of Thatcher and Reagan.

The editorial says that governments “must see public services as investments rather than liabilities, and look for ways to make labour markets less insecure. Redistribution will again be on the agenda... Policies until recently considered eccentric, such as basic income and wealth taxes, will have to be in the mix”.

There’s not a sentence that couldn’t have been written in 1962, or 1932 - not a phrase or an idea we haven’t heard a thousand times before...

In short, even the financial establishment recognises that there are great risks ahead, and great possibilities, in a world that is far from stable.

What of Ireland? The draft document produced by FF/FG is some tulip.

It’s as though nothing has changed since February 8, when we voted. To these people, politics is the paper-thin differences between FF and FG, and stability is about ensuring that nothing disturbs that cosy cartel.

Here’s the FF/FG document...

“We are an island nation, bound together by solidarity, united in our determination to play our part in the world...”

You can almost hear Dev’s quivery voice.

There’s not a sentence that couldn’t have been written in 1962, or 1932.

There’s not a phrase or an idea we haven’t heard a thousand times before: “a stronger, more inclusive Ireland... improve the well-being of the Irish people... at the heart of Europe...”

The catch-all wish-list comes with obviously tongue-in-cheek claims, such as wanting to see “a strong opposition to hold the government to account”. Then it throws in “10 missions”, culled from old FF/FG manifestos, from Sinn Fein, from the Greens.

One “mission” — I kid you not — is to have “a better quality of life for all...”

This is the result of 10 weeks of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael thinking and talking since the general election.

There’s simply nothing there that recognises that business as usual isn’t an option.

On February 23, this column suggested FF/FG had a twin-track strategy after the election. First, if there had to be a second election, blame it on a failure of Sinn Fein to form a government, though the numbers simply weren’t there.

Second, we wrote, “with a heavy heart, after weeks of this nonsense, FF and FG could then agree to jointly take on the burdens of office”.

That’s the script they’re now working to.

In June 1997, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern appointed Ray Burke to the cabinet, to some astonishment.

Burke was, after all, “controversial”. Within months he would be pushed to resign, later he would go to jail. The more foolish suggested Burke got the job because he “had something on Bertie”.

The truth was obvious — Ray could confidently manage a department. And Ahern was short of such talents — and that’s even more the case these days.

We elect those who are great at shaking hands, attending funerals and “looking after the constituency”. We end up with stale parties, moribund parliaments.

Read their speeches, listen to them on the airwaves, reiterating speaking points their marketing experts prepared for them.

Read their pathetic “draft document”.

The public health officials who guide the response to Covid-19 have, I think, made mistakes, but they’ve got more right than wrong. It’s a business of dreadful choices.

The politicians have coasted on this — Mr Varadkar, doing his Obama impression on Patrick’s Day, walking down that corridor to the podium, to mouth other people’s words, was the best they could manage.

In recent weeks, the nursing homes became killing fields, where the virus ran free. Unable to do more than mouth the words of the public health officials, the caretaker government stood helpless.

Nurses had to use their trade unions to intervene, to offer help and insist on standards.

These are historic times, when hand-me-down policies delivered in third-hand phrases don’t cut it.

We got used to cute hoors and smartass grinners. And ended up with politicians who couldn’t handle the banking crisis.

They’re floundering again, with little grasp of the future dangers and possibilities.

We will slog on, because we must, wishing we’d made better choices.

