Cross-party support vanishes and conspiracy theories thrive

Undoubtedly, the scenes on Grafton Street in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon were fuelled by a societal frustration with the unrelenting Covid-19 restrictions. It is surprising it took this long for civil unrest to break out given the unprecedented and draconian laws being enforced for nearly 12 months.
We are approaching the anniversary of the first nationwide lockdown and we are in the middle of a third one. The Government is trying its best to manage the once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic but there are no easy solutions.
Cross-party support during the national crisis is long gone and opposition parties have been playing politics with Covid-19 for months. They will claim they are not, of course, but the ferocity of the discourse from our political leaders can only point towards parties seeking to make electoral gain. Internal Government politicking has become more pronounced. Tempers are fraying.
However, on Saturday, there was cross-party condemnation of the attacks on gardaí as hundreds descended on Grafton Street. The Taoiseach, his ministers and opposition leaders all popped up on social media to say how appalled they were.
Sinn Féin Kildare North TD Réada Cronin had another take. In reference to a pair of protesters wearing hoodies with “RTE SOLD THERE (sic) SOUL” printed on their backs going viral, she wrote: “While ye’re all having a great laugh at ppl who can’t spell remember all the far right in Ireland needed to flourish was the incompetence of FFFGGP in a pandemic, aided and abetted by a few shite hawks in the media.”
FFFGGP is the acronym for the Coalition parties typically used by those who spout conspiracy theories online – the same conspiracy theories which drove hundreds of people to the streets on Saturday. They believe the pandemic is a government-orchestrated plan, they are against wearing masks and will refuse to take vaccines because they think they contain microchips to track them. And those are the mild conspiracies.
Ms Cronin knows all about conspiracies. On Twitter, she has claimed fluoride is put in water to make people “docile” and said the Israeli secret service interfered in a UK election. She also said she “wouldn’t be surprised” if most judges were paedophiles. To top it off she previously supported the country’s arch conspiracy theorist Gemma O’Doherty
Sinn Féin colleague Martin Brown shared Facebook posts suggesting a hologram of a plane was used to fake the Twin Towers attacks on September 11, 2001, and wrote: “It would make you wonder.”
Another Sinn Féin TD Violet Anne Wynne has spoken out against vaccines on Facebook.
Last week, Sinn Féin councillor Paddy Holohan was on Facebook calling on his followers to support a beauty salon owner arrested for opening her business in breach of Covid rules. All of these sort of comments have fed into a fact-free discourse fuelling anger among citizens trapped in their homes with little more to do than scroll through social media.
