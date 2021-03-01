Cross-party support vanishes and conspiracy theories thrive

Undoubtedly, the scenes on Grafton Street in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon were fuelled by a societal frustration with the unrelenting Covid-19 restrictions. It is surprising it took this long for civil unrest to break out given the unprecedented and draconian laws being enforced for nearly 12 months.

We are approaching the anniversary of the first nationwide lockdown and we are in the middle of a third one. The Government is trying its best to manage the once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic but there are no easy solutions.

Cross-party support during the national crisis is long gone and opposition parties have been playing politics with Covid-19 for months. They will claim they are not, of course, but the ferocity of the discourse from our political leaders can only point towards parties seeking to make electoral gain. Internal Government politicking has become more pronounced. Tempers are fraying.