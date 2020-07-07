| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cowen damaged goods as his 'mea culpa' road trip leads to a cul-de-sac

Philip Ryan

Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Close

Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke

Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke

Barry Cowen. Photo: Tom Burke

The result was determined before the match. Barry Cowen had the pitch to himself as the new government had ensured he wouldn't face any questions about his drink-driving ban. The Fianna Fáil TD has changed from his past vow of silence on the matter.

The Agriculture Minister's statement to the Dáil was more of a repeated and abject apology. Beyond the apology, he didn't really add anything to the equation. He hasn't really explained how he reached 49 years of age without ever holding a full driving licence.

Mr Cowen says he made a "stupid, stupid mistake" and you should never drink a drop of alcohol when driving.