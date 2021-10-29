| 10.3°C Dublin

Covid now feels like a forever war, but we can always find positives in face of adversity

John Connell

It all seems like a dream – or rather a nightmare. We’ve lived through 19 months of lockdowns, deaths, societal restrictions and global stoppages. It has been a time when we have had to delve deep in the collective well to find the strength to keep going.

I think that for many the mantra for life has been that if we play by the rules and get our vaccines, this will all eventually come to an end, the virus will finish and the world will get back to its old self. Even the Spanish flu ended, so why not Covid?

It came as a blow to many to read the comments of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week when he said Covid-19 will be with us “forever”.

