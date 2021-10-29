Covid now feels like a forever war, but we can always find positives in face of adversity

It all seems like a dream – or rather a nightmare. We’ve lived through 19 months of lockdowns, deaths, societal restrictions and global stoppages. It has been a time when we have had to delve deep in the collective well to find the strength to keep going.

I think that for many the mantra for life has been that if we play by the rules and get our vaccines, this will all eventually come to an end, the virus will finish and the world will get back to its old self. Even the Spanish flu ended, so why not Covid?

It came as a blow to many to read the comments of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last week when he said Covid-19 will be with us “forever”.

As reported in this paper, Varadkar said: “I think it’s increasingly clear that Covid is going to be with us forever. It’s going to become an endemic virus, perhaps a virus that is seasonal in nature.”

Despite 92pc of the population being vaccinated and the highest rate of vaccine uptake in the EU, we are still not fully safe from the virus. Indeed, we are talking about vaccine boosters.

The vaccines are, of course, keeping more people out of hospital ICUs, but the virus case numbers have been growing in recent weeks and we are now at the highest number of hospitalisations since early March when we lived through our long lockdown.

Looking back through history, the last pandemic, the Spanish flu, came in four waves from 1918 to 1920, with the later year widely seen as the end date for the influenza.

Spanish flu killed 50 million globally, but, as recent reports show, Covid has now surpassed it in the US as the most deadly disease outbreak there, with more than 675,000 reported deaths. (It should be noted that the US population then was a third of what it is today, so numbers-wise there is still a way to go.)

So, it would seem that we are in a forever war. What the rules are with this forever war we cannot be sure. In other great global events, we can perhaps gain an insight into what a forever war is and what its eventual end is. Vietnam is the original forever war, a seemingly never-ending conflict that would serve as the basis of the award-winning science fiction book The Forever War by Joe Haldeman.

Vietnam raged from 1955 to the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, and while the conflict knew many belligerents from the French to the Americans, it eventually resulted in the fall of south Vietnam and the rule of the communist north over the entire country.

Despite generations of war, Vietnam is a peaceful nation now and modernising rapidly – indeed, its general population now looks on the war as a long time ago and not part of modern story.

We do not need to go back so far as Vietnam for a modern example – the forever war of Afghanistan dominated the global picture for the past 20 years, and, it would seem, ended up where it began – in a quagmire.

But this forever war cannot be forever. Vietnam, despite the huge death toll, ended; Afghanistan, despite the global insecurity, huge monetary outlay and deaths, ended (for good or bad); and the pandemic as we know it will eventually complete itself too.

We must find the positives in the face of adversity. We have been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rewrite the world. Society has reshifted itself in the wake of the virus, in many ways for the better.

Urban centres no longer hold the power over societies they once did. Young people have been able to remove themselves from crippling rents and return to the rural communities that made them. In this, new ideas are being brought to old places and rural futures are being explored like never before.

The break from office culture has meant families working from home for the most part have the ability to spend more time together. In my own case, my wife and I can have our lunch together each day – something unthinkable in the old world.

It has not all been easy, and I am conscious of our brave frontline workers who have weathered the storms and successive waves of the virus.

Covid has taken, but, in ways perhaps not so visible, it has also given.

Rather than think everything is hopeless, we should think about our hopeful new realities.

Society has opened up to a comfortable level, sports and recreation have returned and we have come to appreciate the little things like never before.

Maybe in the small graces there are wonders to be found. In a meal out, a pint, a walk, we can find the pleasures of the new world we are creating.

In a way, that old society we all knew for so long had to change – something had to give. The way we were living was what put the world into the state it now finds itself in.

We can, if we look, find a way to the end of this forever war.

We all have a role to play still in the fight against the virus, but our greatest fight is to find the refocus in our minds as to how we want to continue and how we want to live in the new world that is now being created.

Walking the fields of the farm this week, I was struck by how nature has continued, the birds of the air, the sheep in the fields.

All is in unity. Maybe in nature we can find the Eden in everything and the power to refind a new world.

There’s still a living to be had – we just have to go out there and get it.