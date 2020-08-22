| 13.7°C Dublin

Covid has stolen a year from life's most precious chapter

Róisín Davis

'The pandemic has been a struggle for all of us, regardless of age.' (stock photo) Expand

REUTERS

A study this week found that the mental health of 20- and 30-somethings was hardest hit during the peak of the pandemic.

Having spent the last year of my 20s in lockdown - I was not at all surprised.

Like many others, my 20s have up until now been spent having fun.