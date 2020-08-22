Covid has stolen a year from life's most precious chapter

A study this week found that the mental health of 20- and 30-somethings was hardest hit during the peak of the pandemic.

Having spent the last year of my 20s in lockdown - I was not at all surprised.

Like many others, my 20s have up until now been spent having fun.

Having settled on the career I wanted to pursue, I was happy to put the hours in during the week so weekends could be spent in the pub and/or in bed recovering.

Then Covid hit. And life froze.

WhatsApp chats - the preferred contact platform for millennials - would, before Covid, have been littered with chat about new opportunities - friends getting their first promotion, taking a bucket-list holiday, moving into their first decent flat, falling in and out of love.

Now messages are focused on who has lost work - who took a pay cut - who has moved back home.

Panic set in as sectors of the job market dried up before our eyes.

The same is to be said of relationships. From being a generation of serial daters, swapping bad date stories or excitement as new romance blossomed, we are suddenly being told it might be best to choose one 'sex buddy' or even consider taking a mask into the bedroom.

Neither leaves one feeling particularly frisky.

The pandemic has been a struggle for all of us, regardless of age. However, for those in their late 20s/early 30s the loss of finances, career and social life has left a crippling anxiety about what repercussions this lost year will have on the next chapter of our lives.

Young people are often seen through an eye of envy: they have fewer responsibilities, endless possibilities and the stamina to neck gin two nights in a row and still get up for brunch on Sunday.

Less responsibility means you have time to do things that you enjoy.

But having an active social life in your 20s is not just about fun, it's also about staying connected to people.

Your friends are the family you choose - being locked away from them for months left a massive gap, which could not be filled with Netflix.

Social connections are hugely important in keeping us all mentally well. Having to limit those connections has left my generation feeling lonely.

For me, the pandemic brought a realisation that the pub is not just a space to blow off steam but a genuinely needed space to be with people I love and care about.

In the back of our minds, there are milestones many young people look forward to hitting. Home, relationship, financial security.

Looking into a future where those things could be pushed back even a year is hugely worrying.

That married to more free time is a ­dangerous combination.

A year in the grand scheme of life is not long.

But to lose a year without knowing what that loss will actually mean is a frightening reality many young people are doing their best to wrap their heads around.