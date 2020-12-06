| -0.3°C Dublin

Covid has put the kibosh on a right royal Christmas

Sarah Caden

No doubt the Windsors will miss one another this festive season, but absence makes the heart grow fonder, writes Sarah Caden

Queen Elizabeth Expand

No one is suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II won't miss having all the family around her this Christmas.

God forbid.

No doubt the 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband would have loved to have them all assembled at Sandringham, as has been the tradition for 33 years, but sadly they had no choice.

