Covid has put the kibosh on a right royal Christmas

No one is suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II won't miss having all the family around her this Christmas.

God forbid.

No doubt the 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old husband would have loved to have them all assembled at Sandringham, as has been the tradition for 33 years, but sadly they had no choice.

Again, no one is suggesting that Elizabeth and Philip would have chosen Christmas without the family, or ever told them to stay away with their squabbles and scandals and stress any other year. But this isn't any other year. This year, Covid has done it for them. This year, they have no choice.

This year, it's only the queen and Prince Philip, in the quiet of HMS Bubble, as it is reportedly known - and who's to say they aren't just a little bit relieved?

It has been quite a year after all - and we're not just talking Covid.

Last Christmas no one expected Harry to turn up for the smiling post-church photo call at Sandringham. He had only recently moved to the US with Meghan and baby Archie, and the semi-divorce from his family was still rather raw.

This year, however, there might have been some expectation that they'd make an appearance. If that expectation did not come from within the family, then it would have come from outside. If Harry and Meghan had not turned up for a very royal Christmas for a second year, much would have been read into it.

Was the queen furious with him for rowing in to the US presidential election when the royal way is to keep well out of politics? Was Harry cutting himself off entirely from his family? Was Lady MacMeghan cementing the wedge between the Windsors?

Had either side pushed for Harry to attend this year, even for the sake of optics, God knows what tensions Elizabeth and Philip would have had to put up with.

William, Harry and their respective wives barely had a smile for each other at the church service for Commonwealth Day in early March, just before the world turned on its head.

One doubts they've been Zooming since, so who knows what tensions might have risen to the surface had a normal Christmas beckoned now.

Surely their grandparents are too old to have to put up with that kind of thing - and that's not taking into account the great-grandchildren and spending one's day with them.

No doubt there is a separate children's table (or dining room or wing) for the royal Christmas, but there's every chance the returned emigrant Harry over from LA and the hands-on Cambridges wouldn't want to spend the entire day apart from their children.

This sort of touch-feely carry-on is coming too late for the queen and Philip to comprehend. This is not how they do it - but as we know from The Crown, 'how they do it' has been in the firing line for decades now.

Ah, yes, The Crown. The latest season of the Netflix drama would surely have put the cat among the pigeons in Sandringham had a 'normal' Christmas happened.

For one thing, some in attendance - let's say Camilla, just for example - might have found themselves pointing out repeatedly that The Crown is a drama, and not historical document, while her stepsons seethed afresh at the ill treatment of their late mother by... well, everyone. Camilla and Charles in particular.

Maybe some of that blame might have turned on William and Harry's grandparents, perhaps after a particularly stiff sherry trifle.

Both princes are reported to love and respect their grandparents, but The Crown can't have helped in that regard, portraying every single Windsor as unkind, uncaring and even cruel.

Could Meghan, if she had been in attendance this year, have resisted saying, 'I told you so'?

How many generations would have turned on her? Or would they have dared, for fear that she'd spill the beans somewhere - or even worse, team up with the writers of The Crown for next season.

Everyone at Windsor will be spared the stress this year, albeit not of their choosing.

The queen and Prince Philip will be at Windsor Castle. Prince Edward and his family, and Prince Andrew and his daughters, all of whom live relatively close by, apparently plan to visit - within Covid regulations.

Charles and Camilla are reportedly celebrating at Highgrove and William and Kate have not announced their plans.

Harry, having gone full 'raindrop' recently, is likely having the happy holidays in LA. Everyone, you could say, is suiting themselves.

It's not what they would have chosen, of course, it was Covid what done it.

Still, a bit of a breather might be no harm, before they have to work out how to manage the great royal Christmas reunion next year.