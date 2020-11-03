| 7.1°C Dublin

Covid explainer: Why is Dublin lagging behind other counties in the battle to contain the virus?

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, remains concerned that the message to the public regarding Covid-19 still isn't hitting home. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin Expand

Eilish O'Regan

DUBLIN was the first to face tightened restrictions as Ireland headed into its second Covid-19 wave – but despite the headstart, it is now lagging behind other counties in driving down the virus.

Why is the capital and its surrounds so slow-moving and, if it continues to have stubbornly high rates of the virus, will it hinder the exit from lockdown? Expert verdict
