Covid explainer: Why is Dublin lagging behind other counties in the battle to contain the virus?

DUBLIN was the first to face tightened restrictions as Ireland headed into its second Covid-19 wave – but despite the headstart, it is now lagging behind other counties in driving down the virus.

Why is the capital and its surrounds so slow-moving and, if it continues to have stubbornly high rates of the virus, will it hinder the exit from lockdown?

Expert verdict

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan this week drew attention to the smaller rate of fall in the virus in Dublin compared to other counties.

The improving national picture is mainly due to the pace at which other counties are leading the way and controlling the spread rather than Dublin.

Its seven-day average is still seeing between 200 and 300 newly diagnosed people a day.

Race advantage

Dublin went into Level 3 restrictions in mid-September. At that stage the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Dublin was 104 cases per 100,000.

It appeared the restrictions, which closed pubs and only allowed for limited outside dining as well as no more than six visitors to a household, were working and the spread looked like it was stabilising.

But that lapsed and by October 25 the 14-day incidence was 256.9 per 100,000. Doctors say they noticed a slackening of resolve and people who were testing positive still had too many close contacts.

Dublin went into Level 5 lockdown with the rest of the country on October 22.

As of last Sunday it was down to 227.2 per 100,000.

Cities as hotspots

Dr Holohan said the same pattern has been seen in some cities in other countries.

Studies show some cities are more prone to be Covid-19 hotspots for several reasons.

They are more densely populated, have greater reliance on public transport, more crowded living conditions and more pockets of social deprivation.

Crucially, there is more movement of people and larger numbers of workers who have jobs where they have face-to-face interaction. This leads to greater exposure to the virus.

Job and financial insecurities could also make people less likely to comply with rules such as restricting movements if they are a close contact of someone who tests positive.

Divided city

The latest 14-day incidence shows Dublin north west is again worst hit, covering areas such as Cabra, Phibsboro, Finglas, parts of Glasnevin, Castleknock, Blanchardstown, Mulhuddert and Smithfield.

It is followed by Dublin north, including areas such as Ballymun, Drumcondra, Whitehall, , Fairview, Clontarf and Donnycarney.

Dublin south remains the least affected, although it has a rate of 105.8 per 100,000.

This covers more affluent parts of the city including Dun Laoghaire, Blackrock, Stillorgan, Cabinteely, Foxrock and Dalkey. It would have a high number of so-called white-collar workers who could work from home.

Clusters

The latest information on clusters continues to show private houses continue to be a source of outbreaks where the virus is passed on.

When it comes to vulnerable populations the number of outbreaks among the Roma community are low but there were 38 clusters open among the Traveller community in recent weeks, although not all of these would have been in Dublin

Even when Dublin was at Level 3, it was clear the semi-lockdown mindset had not yet set in. Streets were very busy and it was clearly observed that several city centre restaurants with outside dining had tables which were too close together, increasing the risks of transmission.

Hidden factors

There appears to be a growing realisation now that Level 3 measures are not strong enough to see a significant driving down of the virus. They can stabilise the spread of infection if they are followed, but that means that rates of infection can hover at a high level.

That is believed to have been part of the reason why Dublin did not see the level of improvement that was hoped for.

It also means that if the case numbers rise again in the New Year that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) may have to go for the tougher options of Level 4 or Level 5. Dublin was something of a test case for Level 3, followed by Donegal.

Exiting lockdown

There are more than four and a half more weeks of Level 5 to go – and the next week will be important in showing how much engine power it has in substantially lowering daily case numbers.

The success to date has been put down to several factors including anticipatory behaviour by people who were in lockdown mode even before the restrictions came into place.

Dublin is holding back progress but it is unlikely to wreck the exit. It is currently around sixteenth in the national table for 14-day incidence.

Although it is moving at a slower rate, Cavan still has the highest 14-day incidence at 563.2 per 100,000, followed by Meath at 482.5 per 100,000.

There is increasing optimism the daily rate nationally will reach around 100 a day by early December, but Dr Holohan and his team still have recurring nightmares that people will relax, mix more, not seek a test and fail to self-isolate if they have symptoms and throw away their hard-gotten gains.