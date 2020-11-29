| 6.5°C Dublin

Covid can offer a full-time pass from punishment of homework

Sarah Caden

Lockdowns have shown parents that the way we educate our children needs a major rethink, writes Sarah Caden

No book learning today: Education Minister Norma Foley gives children a homework pass on RTÉ&rsquo;s After School Hub Expand

Education Minister Norma Foley's recent announcement that every child would receive a one-night homework pass before the end of the school year made for an interesting early Christmas gift.

She presented it on RTÉ's After School Hub as a great surprise - a treat, even. With that, from a former schoolteacher no less, came confirmation of what we all suspect: even they are aware that homework as we know it is a form of punishment and to be relieved of it is a present.

This token comes at the end of the oddest of years for schoolchildren and parents alike. Since September, every time parents of school-going children dipped low enough to moan about the various restrictions, we quickly followed it with the counting of blessings if we were all healthy, and the mantra of: "At least the schools are open."

