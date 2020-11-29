Covid can offer a full-time pass from punishment of homework

Education Minister Norma Foley's recent announcement that every child would receive a one-night homework pass before the end of the school year made for an interesting early Christmas gift.

She presented it on RTÉ's After School Hub as a great surprise - a treat, even. With that, from a former schoolteacher no less, came confirmation of what we all suspect: even they are aware that homework as we know it is a form of punishment and to be relieved of it is a present.

This token comes at the end of the oddest of years for schoolchildren and parents alike. Since September, every time parents of school-going children dipped low enough to moan about the various restrictions, we quickly followed it with the counting of blessings if we were all healthy, and the mantra of: "At least the schools are open."

Now that the children are settled back in school, it's hard to grasp how we got through months and months of muddling through schoolwork, keeping them entertained while everyone learned how to work from home, maintaining some level of family harmony.

We did it, though. Day by day, even hour by hour, we did it.

We did it and in the process we learned more than we ever really wanted to know about our child's schooling. Because we did that, too, remember?

When they returned to school, it was like exhaling fully for the first time in six months. For at least some part of the day, they were someone else's responsibility - not just in body and soul, but from an educational point of view, too.

This relief was compounded by the fact that for the first month, most schools gave no homework as they worked out how to make it work. Could books go in and out of the school? How would homework itself be quarantined between school and home? These were the concerns.

These were, more specifically, the Covid concerns, while many parents puzzled over whether homework needed to come back at all.

Let's be honest, there would be very few Irish households that could say their child put in as many home-learning hours in lockdown as they had in school. They did fewer hours and then, obviously, they did no additional homework. Then, through September, they had school and no homework.

When October kicked in, we expected them once again to put in the full day and then come home to do another block of work with us.

This practice seems more odd than ever, now that so many of us have adjusted to working from home. A lot more of us have learned that there is a point at which you have to stop and decompress and that there is value in that.

This goes for the children, too, surely.

The most often-cited statistic on homework comes from an OECD report in 2015 which showed Irish children spent more than seven hours per week on homework. These, it should be noted, were 15-year-olds, not primary school children, and more recently the National Parents' Council (NPC) has advised that parents should set time-limits on homework.

For a child in sixth class, the NPC advised, school books should be shut after 50-60 minutes. Studies internationally have shown that homework has little educational benefit for primary school children. They do not learn anything additional from it but many parents, and I'm included, would say a small amount of it at least allows us to assess where our children are at educationally.

Personally, I would be doing after-school work with my child with special needs anyway, so the contribution from school, which is invariably in tune with this child, is welcome.

I have no quibble with some revision after school for the secondary set, either, but if we want them to stay active and do sports, they can get home after 5pm, after leaving the house at 8am, and they have an evening of work ahead of them still.

If working from home has taught us anything, isn't it that being 'always on' is extremely bad for us?

When it comes to secondary level, schools advise that 90 minutes is acceptable for first years, and that goes up to three to four hours for students in sixth year. You could argue the latter need that to prep for the Leaving Cert, but the counter-argument is that this is a poor reflection on the Leaving Cert system, rather than a reasonable ask of our kids.

Lockdown I was a shock, and there are undeniable consequences in terms of children suffering anxiety and stress, but a knock-on effect - one we should capitalise on while it's all still fresh in our minds - is that we now have a really good grasp of what our children are learning, and how.

Where we once operated on the basis that homework must be a good idea if the powers that be say so, now we have the lockdown-acquired knowledge and experience to question that.

In the same way that we're wondering if the 9 to 5 we accepted as obligatory now needs a shake-up, we should also seize this chance to make a homework change.