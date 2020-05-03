| 7.4°C Dublin

Covid-19 will leave scars, but many are able to find personal strength in terrible adversity

Patricia Casey

Survivor: Viktor Frankl came through the horrors of the Holocaust to rebuild his life.

There is overwhelming evidence that people exposed to traumatic and stressful events are at risk from mental health problems. These include depressive, anxiety disorders and post-traumatic and other stress disorders.

It is widely predicted that when the lockdown for Covid-19 is eventually ended that there will be a surge in people seeking assistance from psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors.

Certain groups will be uniquely vulnerable, including those who have been in ICU and are now recovered from the infection, those who have been victims of domestic violence, people who through job loss are facing financial hardship and those who have been bereaved but unable to grieve in the usual way because of the restrictions placed on funeral rituals.