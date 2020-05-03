Covid-19 will leave scars, but many are able to find personal strength in terrible adversity

There is overwhelming evidence that people exposed to traumatic and stressful events are at risk from mental health problems. These include depressive, anxiety disorders and post-traumatic and other stress disorders.

It is widely predicted that when the lockdown for Covid-19 is eventually ended that there will be a surge in people seeking assistance from psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors.

Certain groups will be uniquely vulnerable, including those who have been in ICU and are now recovered from the infection, those who have been victims of domestic violence, people who through job loss are facing financial hardship and those who have been bereaved but unable to grieve in the usual way because of the restrictions placed on funeral rituals.

It is tempting to assume these groups will constitute a large segment of the population. This would be an error.

Despite the enormity of many world-changing events, it is recognised most people faced with major stressors do cope and display no adverse outcome other than understandable distress and sadness. They do not need mental health interventions and are said to be resilient.

What is not widely known is that a small but significant number will not only revert to their pre-event level of wellbeing but will psychologically grow and thrive as a consequence of their experience.

This phenomenon is called post-traumatic growth (PTG), and while the number likely to be affected in this way is not known, it represents an important group that will undoubtedly be the subject of much study.

Emerging from a pandemic of an unprecedented magnitude and the path by which this growth was achieved deserves scientific attention. In the past major events such as the capsizing of the Herald of Free Enterprise in 1978, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Manchester terrorist bombing in 1996 and the Sars epidemic in China are among the tragedies that have been studied in depth both in relation to adverse and positive psychological outcomes of those who were exposed.

For centuries it has been accepted that tragedy, suffering and trauma enriched people psychologically and spiritually. To cynics this seems incomprehensible but there is now a significant body of research published in peer reviewed journals that has confirmed the positive side to suffering, which after all assails all humans at some point in their lives.

This work has been spearheaded by two psychologists at Charlotte University in North Carolina, Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun. They coined the term PTG for this age-old phenomenon and there is now a large centre for the study of PTG located there.

The person best known for his writings on survival and growth is Viktor Frankl in his work 'Man's Search for Meaning'. His works were inspired by his experience as a Holocaust survivor and still deserve reading today.

So, in what respect do people change for the better after major trauma?

The first area affected is one's sense of oneself. There is no question the benefits happen as a consequence of their suffering, and most would have preferred not to have experienced the trauma. This is not a happy-clappy, Pollyanna-type response in which sorrow is brushed aside.

It is rather a journey of profound sadness, turmoil and struggle that continues for many years for some. Over time the emotions become less intense and when reappraised the individual notices a change in how they see themselves; perhaps as more confident, more self-reliant and stronger. Their approach to dealing with what life throws up is different and experience an enhanced gratitude for what they have in life.

The second area in which change occurs is in their relationship to others. They feel closer to family and view friendships as more important. They often describe themselves as less judgemental and more sensitive to the needs of others. Some are better able to confide in others rather than resorting to an introverted style.

A third area affected is the individual's philosophy of life. The person questions what life is about, what gives it meaning and purpose and may find it in what has befallen them. Some experience an initial weakening of spiritual and religious beliefs only to re-emerge stronger in their belief, although some see their faith irrevocably weakened. Others feel a new-found creativity.

Some use the word "transformative" while Tedeschi and Calhoun call it a "seismic earthquake" in which our certainties about our world being a just place and controllable are shattered and have to be reconstructed.

According to those working in this area, growth is likely to be greatest in those who face their suffering rather than fleeing from it. Exploring the trauma and deliberately ruminating over it helps us feel more in control and we may come to understand the "why".

This is all part of rebuilding our view of the world to find personal peace. Many dealing with the tragedy of Covid and its effects on our lives and families should consider Frankl's wisdom: "When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves."

Patricia Casey is consultant psychiatrist in the Mater Hospital and Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry, UCD