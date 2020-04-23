| 4.3°C Dublin

Covid-19 will leave a lost generation in its wake unless political leaders act swiftly

Gabija Gataveckaite

Hope: An incubator full of hyperflasks used in the development of the ChAdOx1 vaccine candidate is pictured at the Clinical Bio-manufacturing Facility (CBF) in Oxford, Britain. Photo: Sean Elias via Reuters Expand

When I was eight years of age, my family moved to Ireland. That was in 2007, right before the financial crisis hit.

My hard-working parents suddenly found themselves repeatedly in desperate search of work throughout the years that followed.

Ireland took years to rebuild and the scars of the last financial crisis have just begun to fade away, but they're about to be harshly torn open.