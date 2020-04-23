Covid-19 will leave a lost generation in its wake unless political leaders act swiftly

When I was eight years of age, my family moved to Ireland. That was in 2007, right before the financial crisis hit.

My hard-working parents suddenly found themselves repeatedly in desperate search of work throughout the years that followed.

Ireland took years to rebuild and the scars of the last financial crisis have just begun to fade away, but they're about to be harshly torn open.

We have never seen anything like this before and have now been warned the coronavirus crash could be the worst recession in almost a century.

Not even for one day during the 2008 bust did our country enter lockdown, where shops shut or schools closed, but our economy is now likely to see months of shutdown.

The Government may have bailed out the banks in 2008, but there's no bargaining with a global pandemic. The unelected Fine Gael government, while a little slow at first, put the coronavirus on a leash before it gutted our population and collapsed hospitals.

We may think we have everything under control - but we couldn't be more wrong.

People in their 20s will have lived through two recessions once this is over.

The first recession changed my life completely, but emigration is not an option now.

Staying inside is not a sustainable option either.

We've already seen domestic violence spike since the country went into lockdown. Charity helplines and online services are reporting that demand for services has doubled, if not tripled.

The first Covid-19 psychological survey revealed that people who lost income are 60pc more likely to meet the diagnosis of depression or anxiety. But hold on - we're only a month into lockdown.

If we seriously have to live with social distancing and the virus until a vaccine is found, it'll be years before our lives return to normal.

Years of staying inside, avoiding each other in the streets, no gatherings that could liven up spirits.

Oxford University researchers have said that while prospects are "very good", there is no guarantee a vaccine will be found. Normal development time for a vaccine is 18 months.

Currently, human trials have begun in the UK and if it all goes to plan, aims to begin roll out in September.

Even if all systems are go, world leaders will scramble to dish out billions and trillions to administer it to their people first, a process which will take even more time. That's assuming supplies don't run short and distribution is fast.

The coronavirus isn't going anywhere - we're going to have to learn to live with it sooner rather than later.

There is no quick fix but the future is bleak for our young people.

They may be the least affected physically by the disease, but the mental toll it will have on them will remain forever.

Young professionals will have lost their jobs, students will be graduating into a depression. School children will have lost their routines and study habits will be long forgotten.

A pint in the pub with friends to cheer us up is a mere daydream now and there's only so long that a video chat and texting can replace real human interaction. The melancholy may not have arrived yet but it's in the post.

This writer judged a children's writing competition this week. Kids in secondary school were asked to write about the effects of the pandemic on their lives.

A first year student described how she was worried about missing class time and falling behind at school.

She fretted that her friendships "won't be the same" after so long apart. She wrote about feeling anxious, worried and sleepless nights.

For once, our Government needs to be proactive rather than reactive and lead the country.

We need to start thinking ahead - what will happen to the younger generations once they finally emerge out of their stuffy rooms months and months later? What kind of career opportunities, job prospects will they have?

The psychological damage it will do to people will be beyond repair and generations of talent will be lost once we are plunged into a recession like no other.

One, two, even three months of lockdown may flatten the curve but society will be fragmented and broken beyond repair if it goes on for longer.

It's time for our political leaders to form a government and start leading, working on the long-term plans and the ways our people can start learning how to live and work with the virus while we wait for a vaccine.

Sitting on our hands at home is not going to cut it.

The trade-off is lost generations and mere remaining scraps of society once the coronavirus finally finishes its global sweep.