Coveney’s surprise visit to Ukraine was brave and timely, but an embattled people want tangible results to follow

John Downing

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv. Photo: Department of Foreign Affairs/PA Wire Expand
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, lay flowers at a memorial wall in Kyiv. Photo: Department of Foreign Affairs/PA Wire Expand

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv. Photo: Department of Foreign Affairs/PA Wire

Simon Coveney’s surprise Kyiv visit will ultimately test whether Ireland has any real clout in advancing Ukraine’s EU membership hopes.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to the town of Bucha – where Russian forces are suspected of killing civilians – included a visit to the site of a mass grave. Mr Coveney said the area had been devastated and its population ravaged and he brought the story home to Irish people by explaining that Bucha is a suburb of Kyiv much like Sutton is to Dublin, or Carrigaline is to his native Cork.

