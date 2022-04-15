Coveney’s surprise visit to Ukraine was brave and timely, but an embattled people want tangible results to follow

Simon Coveney’s surprise Kyiv visit will ultimately test whether Ireland has any real clout in advancing Ukraine’s EU membership hopes.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to the town of Bucha – where Russian forces are suspected of killing civilians – included a visit to the site of a mass grave. Mr Coveney said the area had been devastated and its population ravaged and he brought the story home to Irish people by explaining that Bucha is a suburb of Kyiv much like Sutton is to Dublin, or Carrigaline is to his native Cork.

He spoke for the global community in expressing his utter dismay. “If somebody tells me that’s not a crime or a crime against humanity, I need to be convinced,” he said.

The minister deserves a great deal of kudos for this move. He rightly points out that Ireland has duties as a member of the United Nations security council along with key roles in other international bodies to raise its voice as a small militarily neutral state which is still engaged with the world.

The horrors in Ukraine are teaching us that Irish military neutrality is not, and never was, some kind of inert or supine condition. The thousands flocking to our country seeking sanctuary and help are clear evidence of our urgent need to re-think this nation’s foreign security and defence policies in the near future.

Rapidly increasing moves by two of our fellow five EU military neutrals – Sweden and Finland – to join the western military alliance, Nato, should speed up this national debate.

Yet that still absolutely does not mean Ireland must join Nato. That is among the last options ahead for this country. But more engagement with slowly emerging EU defence cooperation very probably demands our urgent attention and may be the better way forward.

Mr Coveney’s moves to support an international legal infrastructure to fully investigate all of the potential Russian forces’ crimes in Ukraine is both timely and inspiring and in-keeping with this country’s long-standing international policies.

Let’s note that some time “Putin whisperer”, French president Emmanuel Macron, has already sent highly skilled gendarmes to Ukraine to do exploratory investigations in this regard.

Vladimir Putin’s regime denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and has said the deaths in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” staged by the west to discredit it.

Mr Coveney said his visit to Ukraine was about showing solidarity and highlighting Ireland’s efforts to help the country face down Russian aggression.

He travelled following an invitation from his Ukrainian counterpart, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. In a twitter post, Mr Kuleba said he was “grateful” to Mr Coveney for making the trip and also grateful for Ireland’s practical aid.

Mr Kuleba also noted Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s EU membership candidature. The Ukrainian minister pointed out that Mr Coveney was the first overseas foreign minister to visit and he was also the first representative from the UN security council to show up there.

Mr Coveney stressed Ireland’s €20m in humanitarian aid and support for strong EU sanctions. He added that Ireland strongly supported Ukraine’s ambition to join the EU and that he wanted to talk to them in detail about that.

These are encouraging words and certainly welcome to the embattled people of Ukraine. But beyond this sympathy and funding, the government in Kyiv will be looking for some practical results.

Realpolitik tells us that it is easy for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to be vocal at EU leaders’ summits supporting Ukraine’s membership ambitions. Such a move is rightly viewed as deeply problematic given that this is a country at war – and any potential membership candidate country requires the unanimous support of all 27 current member states. The bar is set high and the scepticism among many governments is very prevalent.

The real question is how much scarce political capital Mr Martin and his government colleagues are prepared to spend supporting Ukraine’s EU membership aspirations in the coming weeks. This will surely be the yardstick by which Kyiv will judge Dublin’s sincerity.

There were signs of progress for Ukraine and neighbours Georgia and Moldova earlier this week when EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg.

But membership applications still take a long time, and Ukraine’s case is trickier than many right now.

It was encouraging to hear Mr Coveney say Ireland will use its seat on the executive council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to ensure that any use of chemical weapons is followed up on by the international community. He also stressed the need for diplomacy in a quest for a peaceful outcome.

Ireland has a voice on the world stage and we also have an obligation to use it.

Mr Coveney has done us some service on this occasion.