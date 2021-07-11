Country Matters: Halcyon days characterised by a sudden blue flash of an exotic bird

Premium
On a blustery night in the early 19th century, regulars in the historic Dublin tavern The Brazen Head heard the bawling of an animal coming from somewhere in the depths beneath their feet. They had an idea as to how and why as the premises, close to the Liffey, straddled tributary water courses and running drains from the city’s open sewers.
Flagstones were prised up and as lanterns were lowered, lo and behold, a bull calf was seen splashing about in the waters below. Ropes were procured and eager hands lifted the terrified animal, which was tied to a cart outside prior to being delivered to a butcher in the markets nearby with beefsteaks aplenty to come for the tavern’s customers.
The waters beneath were of a winding Liffey tributary called the Poddle, one of 30 streams that flow beneath the streets of the capital, long covered over and functioning as drains and sewer courses.
The Poddle, however, continues to break surface – notably in the Kimmage area, where it is a landscaped water feature of a public park at the monastery of Mount Argus.
Historically, this area was once farmland, with small tracts remaining into the past century from the considerable acres of the Plunkett Estate where Irish Volunteers trained prior to 1916.
Some of these feeder streams powered grain mills and I recall the ruins of one with cattle grazing near it about 40 years ago. Now there are attractive houses here and in the past year new apartment blocks have been built.
The exotic flash of a stunning bird caught the corner of my eye near a bus stop beneath a fine horse chestnut tree. Yes, part of the river must remain uncovered behind an old wall; who could imagine seeing a rare and exotic bird such as a kingfisher (Alcedo atthis) passing close to incessant road traffic?
This special bird is a flashing jewel to which, it has been said, no painter could do justice. One artist working along a river bank is supposed to have said he had met a sight “which should cause all men who fish to break their rods”.
The only European kingfisher of 90 species worldwide is unmistakable even when briefly glimpsed — vivid pale blue above and orange-red below a bold face and long, pointed bill.
The bird may be seen as a rapid blue flash over low water as it seeks minnows. Its brilliant livery inspired the Greeks to see it as a harbinger of peace and prosperity and call it “halcyon”.
Kingfishers sit patiently on posts and riverside perches watching the waters of streams, lakes and marshes for passing minnows. It may plunge directly in but also hovers before diving head first to seize a fish. This is taken to a safe perch, knocked unconscious and turned to be grasped head first so that the gills are closed for a smooth swallow.
Kingfishers burrow into riverbanks, excavating nests about 45cm to 90cm deep with a brood chamber at the end.
The parent birds fly directly in when feeding an average of five young and, surprisingly for such an immaculate bird, the nest soon becomes an evil-smelling place of guano and the bones and remnants of fish, each chick needing about 12 fish daily.
A small declining population of more than 1,000 pairs has shown a partial recovery in recent years, helped by milder winters.