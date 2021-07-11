Country Matters: Halcyon days characterised by a sudden blue flash of an exotic bird

On a blustery night in the early 19th century, regulars in the historic Dublin tavern The Brazen Head heard the bawling of an animal coming from somewhere in the depths beneath their feet. They had an idea as to how and why as the premises, close to the Liffey, straddled tributary water courses and running drains from the city’s open sewers.

Flagstones were prised up and as lanterns were lowered, lo and behold, a bull calf was seen splashing about in the waters below. Ropes were procured and eager hands lifted the terrified animal, which was tied to a cart outside prior to being delivered to a butcher in the markets nearby with beefsteaks aplenty to come for the tavern’s customers.

The waters beneath were of a winding Liffey tributary called the Poddle, one of 30 streams that flow beneath the streets of the capital, long covered over and functioning as drains and sewer courses.