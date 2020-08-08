| 13.3°C Dublin

Could the real Taoiseach please stand up

Hugh O'Connell

Some of his critics in Fine Gael say Micheál Martin has the appearance of a substitute teacher filling in before the actual one returns, says Hugh O'Connell

HE'S BEHIND YOU: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has found himself repeatedly overshadowed and even undermined by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE / Collins Photos

HE’S BEHIND YOU: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has found himself repeatedly overshadowed and even undermined by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE / Collins Photos

Shane Ross, Finian McGrath and John Halligan were having their picture taken on the Leinster House plinth last Wednesday afternoon when one mischievous Fianna Fáil TD shouted across from the car park: "Come back! All is forgiven!"

The three former Independent Alliance ministers had been for lunch and a catch-up across the road in Buswells Hotel. Mr Ross is putting the finishing touches to a book about his time in government that is likely to contain revelations that may make uncomfortable reading for Leo Varadkar and other Fine Gael ministers when it is published in October.

The Fianna Fáil TD was joking, of course, but there are plenty around Leinster House who have noted in recent weeks that the chaotic Coalition stands in sharp contrast to the unlikely stability of the Fine Gael-Independent minority government that lasted four years.