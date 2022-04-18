Could our past problems offer a signpost for Ukraine’s future?

In the midst of one war beginning we remember the ending of another. It feels somehow fitting on Easter Monday to pause and recall the ultimate conclusion of a century’s old conflict upon our own island, while casting an eye eastwards to the savagery exploding in Ukraine. Later today I’ll stand with the crowds in Kinsale to commemorate the centenary of the British Army’s handover of its military forts to Irish Free State.

Charles Fort, the star-shaped citadel guarding the mouth of Kinsale’s harbour for 400 years, and which represented the ultimate in 17th-century colonialism, was a technological masterpiece of its day. Its 16-metre-high walls housed one of Britain’s largest garrisons, withstood sustained attacks and prolonged sieges, remaining prominent as an enduring symbol of Empire until its eventual surrender to the Free State government in 1922.

The best way to learn history is to experience it, and this is a seminal moment, county mayor Gillian Coughlan believes: “There is a whole generation not taught that story but who are now keen to know.”

As one of the more popular visitor attractions in Cork, it is an ironic reality that this one-time edifice of colonial oppression has now become a tidy earner for our national purse. In fact, Charles Fort is just one among a phalanx of former symbols of British tyranny now transformed into a profitable sector of our tourism economy.

Time clearly heals all historic wounds with castles from Blarney to Lismore, Trim, Cahir and Dublin now adorning a Celtic necklace of antiquity that welcomes paying visitors from all across the planet. Proof the “ka-ching!” of a cash register will drown the clash of sword and musket every time.

England may have been our tyrannical tormentor for 700 years, but now sends over 4.8 million tourists annually to our shores, representing a 42pc market share and generating revenue of €1.4bn. Well, I remember a late-night argument a few years ago at The Bulman pub, adjacent to Charles Fort, where a pair a locals put forward a batch of reasons why kicking the Brits out in 1922 might not have been so wise. Somewhat along the lines of that infamous Monty Python sketch – “what did the Romans ever do for us?” – it allowed for a bracing argument, and not without its merits.

Wars are part of humanity’s journey – a sad fact seemingly condemned to horrific repetition thus far throughout history. Bertrand Russell’s comment that “war does not determine who is right – only who is left” is writ large through countless insurrections, insurgencies, rebellions and revolutions.

Nations recover, wounds heal, life slowly achieves an equilibrium, as witnessed in a host of countries ravaged by humanity’s insanity.

Standing on the battlements of Charles Fort today, I’ll pause to imagine a time 100 years hence where the offspring of Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin will share a civilised co-existence in spite of their conflicted past. We can only hope.