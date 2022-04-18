| 7°C Dublin

Could our past problems offer a signpost for Ukraine’s future?

John Daly

The Guardhouse and Gate of Charles Fort in Kinsale, Co Cork Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

In the midst of one war beginning we remember the ending of another. It feels somehow fitting on Easter Monday to pause and recall the ultimate conclusion of a century’s old conflict upon our own island, while casting an eye eastwards to the savagery exploding in Ukraine. Later today I’ll stand with the crowds in Kinsale to commemorate the centenary of the British Army’s handover of its military forts to Irish Free State.

Charles Fort, the star-shaped citadel guarding the mouth of Kinsale’s harbour for 400 years, and which represented the ultimate in 17th-century colonialism, was a technological masterpiece of its day. Its 16-metre-high walls housed one of Britain’s largest garrisons, withstood sustained attacks and prolonged sieges, remaining prominent as an enduring symbol of Empire until its eventual surrender to the Free State government in 1922.

