Could Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation usher Keir Starmer into Downing Street?

Labour leader Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA) Expand
Nicola Sturgeon speaking during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh where she announced she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland. Pic: Jane Barlow. Expand

Sean O'Grady

Trebles all round, then, leastways for Scotch-loving unionists everywhere. Nicola Sturgeon, a one-woman political dynamo who has miraculously defied all the normal rules and stayed at the top of the tree for longer than any of her contemporaries has had enough, has announced she will resign after eight years as first minister. Perhaps her party have had enough of her.

She has been the dominant figure in Scotland for the best part of a decade, and seen off many a pretender inside and outside her party. She vanquished her predecessor and former mentor, Alex Salmond, and pushed him into exile in his own romantic land of Alba.

