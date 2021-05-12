Could it be that Gwyneth Paltrow is actually trolling us in a weirdly impressive social experiment?

Spare a thought — no, scratch that, let’s actually have a minute of respectful silence for Gwyneth Paltrow’s struggle.

During lockdown, the stress of... wild guess here, sticking close to her mega-mansion, or perhaps having to wear masks on her Hollywood Hills hikes, whatever, left her in dire need of a coping mechanism. “I went totally off the rails,” she confessed this week, noting that she drank alcohol and ate bread during quarantine. The alcoholic, she clarified, was quinoa-based whiskey cocktails.

Anyway, forget your emotional breakdowns, your low-grade depressions, the possible loss of your livelihood, or the risk to your loved ones. The struggle against the humble sliced pan is real.

The truth is, I don’t care if Gwyneth Paltrow ate bread in the last 14 months. What rankles is the sheer declaration of same. It sounds like a judgement call on us plebs who are too plebby/tragic/weak to withstand the food staple.

Read More

Now, we are acutely aware that the elites are a breed apart from us, and the pandemic has only widened out that chasm. Jeff Bezos, a man who has had a particularly lucrative pandemic, now has a yacht with its own yacht, for God’s sake. But being 1pc actress and 99pc privilege is not a good look.

Naturally, the internet had an absolute field day at Paltrow’s cri de coeur. Some suggested that she launch some bread-based products to go with her orgasm-scented candle range (‘Holemeal loaf’ being about the most printable of them).

But there is something so singular, so spectacularly prodigious, so weirdly impressive, about the way in which Gwyneth Paltrow manages to spout these tone-deaf statements time and time again.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think she was trolling civil society as part of a wider social experiment. It’s the only feasible explanation for her US$8,600 hiking boots recommendation, her orgasm-scented candles, or her decision to plug an €800 dress as a stay-at-home outfit.

You don’t need to look too far to find instances in which Gwyneth has said some spectacularly out of touch stuff. “I can’t pretend to be somebody who makes US$25,000 a year,” she is quoted as saying.

Also: “I’d rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin”. Or how about, “I would rather die than let my kid eat cup-a-soup”? If she’s trying to distinguish herself from being just another beautiful actress, she is certainly going about it the right way.

I’ve thought long and hard about this, and the problem isn’t necessarily Gwyneth Paltrow living her best boujee life. She grew up in privilege, works in one of the best-paid industries globally and is worth a pretty penny. To be fair, she has probably earned the right to act, dress, eat, and buy as she likes. If she wants to launch a ‘wellness’ business and charge idiots for overpriced crap like €10 tongue cleaners and €70 saffron lattes, that is entirely her prerogative.

What’s beginning to grate is the press reporting these imbecilic utterances as news (and yes, I fully get the irony of writing about said utterances here). Most millionaires can’t be entirely dissimilar to Gwyneth in their wearing of expensive designer clothes.

Most movie stars surely have a similar dedication to superfoods, vitamins, ionised water and Ayurvedic herbs (hello? Orlando Bloom?).

The difference, I guess, is that most of them have the good sense to shut up about it and not turn their privilege into a personal brand.

Read More

Should celebs do woke at awards shows?

Another award ceremony, another round of celebrities making strong social statements from the winner’s podium. Singer Dua Lipa made a winner’s speech at Tuesday’s Brit Awards about paying NHS workers more, and as she picked up her second award of the night, her next speech was no less noble, paying tribute to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who died while attempting to rescue a woman who had fallen from London Bridge.

Lipa’s determination to use her award wins for the greater good is admirable. And she follows in a careworn slipstream: the Oscars have now become what Variety has described as Hollywood’s version of Speaker’s Corner. Yet it swings the age-old question back into focus: should celebs get performatively political at award shows? Some see this as a liberal wokedom gone mad, but others see it as the canny deployment of a huge, global platform.

Expand Close Dua Lipa attending the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London, on Tuesday May 11, 2021. Photo: John Marshall/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dua Lipa attending the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London, on Tuesday May 11, 2021. Photo: John Marshall/PA Wire

Ricky Gervais famously told the sitting nominees at the 2020 Golden Globes: “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

Personally, I miss the good old days, where the Brits were all beery debauchery, spotting stars in their ‘natural’ habitat and waiting for Oasis to do something wild. But when you can give a voice to the voiceless in front of millions, what idiot wouldn’t take that opportunity? Apart from Liam Gallagher, maybe?

Read More

Liveline giving a voice to Irish women, again

This week, Liveline’s Joe Duffy shed a long overdue light on the menopause. Items on his Radio 1 show prove that we’ve a long way to go before Irish women access the right information and support around menopause/perimenopause.

Breaking open this discussion is brilliant and everything, but will Irish women always feel like we need to break taboos, and ‘blow the lid’ off what are in reality very normal subjects, forever?

I applaud Joe Duffy for giving the women of Ireland a voice. What I’m less keen on is being ‘invited’, at long last, to have these conversations in public.