| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cost-of-living crisis: rural areas are hardest hit as moralisers dictate energy debate

Conor Skehan

In areas such as the midlands nearly a third of households use solid fuel as their main heating fuel. Picture by Viktor Pravdica Expand

Close

In areas such as the midlands nearly a third of households use solid fuel as their main heating fuel. Picture by Viktor Pravdica

In areas such as the midlands nearly a third of households use solid fuel as their main heating fuel. Picture by Viktor Pravdica

In areas such as the midlands nearly a third of households use solid fuel as their main heating fuel. Picture by Viktor Pravdica

Discussions about imminent changes arising from the energy crisis fail to notice the impacts will be felt differently in different places.

The ESRI reports that should energy prices rise by a further 25pc, it will increase weekly household bills by an average of €36.57, excluding motor fuels, or €67.66 if they are included. This burden will fall more heavily on rural areas.

Related topics

More On ESRI

Most Watched

Privacy