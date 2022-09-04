Cost-of-living crisis: rural areas are hardest hit as moralisers dictate energy debate

Discussions about imminent changes arising from the energy crisis fail to notice the impacts will be felt differently in different places.

The ESRI reports that should energy prices rise by a further 25pc, it will increase weekly household bills by an average of €36.57, excluding motor fuels, or €67.66 if they are included. This burden will fall more heavily on rural areas.

Increased energy demand and lack of access to alternatives mean rural households are more at risk of fuel poverty. Already it is estimated that 29pc of Irish households are in energy poverty, with that figure set to rise to 43pc if energy prices rise by a further 25pc. A combination of factors will mean rural areas and agriculture are particularly vulnerable.

For a start, few rural areas are connected to the natural gas grid. CSO surveys reveal just over a half of urban households use natural gas as their main heating fuel compared to less than 5pc in those rural areas where nearly a fifth of our population lives.

Over half of rural homes use oil for home heating. A further third use solid fuels such as wood logs, coal and wood pellets. Over 10pc of rural homes use peat for heating.

To add to this vulnerability, rural homes are typically detached, older, larger and are typically less energy efficient and harder to upgrade.

Finally there is the matter of transport. In rural areas, due to a lack of public transport, the vast majority of travel (83pc) is by private car.

These fuel poverty issues, combined with significantly greater transport requirements, create significantly greater rural vulnerability to fuel poverty.

And then there is farming, with the Farmers Journal recently predicting energy and fuel costs will more than double.

While the average household in Ireland spends €1,674 a year on electricity, the average dairy farmer spends more — between €1,035 and €3,420 (electricity costs vary from €15 to €45 per cow per year). A typical dairy farm uses most electricity for milk cooling, followed by water heating, milking, lighting, pumping and other minor uses.

Almost all the ‘targets’ for the virtue-signalling activists — oil, coal, wood and peat — are the lifeblood of large parts of rural Ireland

Other farm costs will increase at the same time — especially fertiliser and feed — because of the increases in the energy required for their manufacture.

Farming is, at best, a marginally viable economic activity. A growing series of small and unavoidable cost increases like these — combined with increasing interest rates and wider inflation — may soon lead to many smaller or over-extended farming operations ceasing to be viable.

Away from farming, recent working-from-home patterns are breathing new life into many rural communities. They are also drawing more people into this trap of increased vulnerability to higher energy costs.

Winter will cause many people to reconsider their new work patterns as they watch the ever-increasing cost of heating and powering a rural home office, perhaps combined with the price of unavoidably running two cars.

Winter may also see the increasing cost of living in rural areas prove to be the last straw for many marginal businesses that just barely survived Covid — especially in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Summer holidays end, the weather turns and schools begin again. September witnesses the city starting to turn its back on the countryside for another year. Meanwhile, among city-based media, politics and public opinion, there is already a wide and growing gap in understanding about the effects of emerging energy policies on rural Ireland.

Starting on October 31, the Air Pollution Act will come into effect. It will penalise non-compliant turf sales through retail outlets, local newspapers and online — just as the reality as these increased energy costs begin to bite in the most hard-pressed rural areas. Imagine the irony of this in areas like the midlands, where nearly a third of households use solid fuel as their main heating fuel? Talk about tone deaf.

Those who mistakenly ignore this as being only about turf will be ignoring the fact that almost all of the ‘targets’ for the virtue-signalling activists — oil, coal, wood and peat — are the lifeblood of large parts of rural Ireland. Turf will just be the lightning rod that will bring everything down.

City-based media will be badly ambushed as the Dáil resumes on September 14. Only then will they begin to notice the growing wave of rural discontent that has the potential to threaten rural TDs from the west and midlands. By Christmas expect a full revolt, led by Independents supported by a growing trickle of TDs from the major parties.

It doesn’t have to be this way. There is still time to wrestle the microphone away from the moralisers. It is not too late to admit the scale of the mistakes and to give hope by making new bold plans that set out a viable energy future based on wise use of gas.

Admitting mistakes will also allow the Government to embark on a rapid campaign of much-sought public information on actions we can all take to get through the forthcoming “dramatic and difficult period in energy”.

The public are not fools and Covid has shown us what can be achieved when we are all treated like adults and honestly asked to share a burden.