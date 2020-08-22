| 13.7°C Dublin

Coronavirus is smart - unlike, unfortunately, some people who are in positions of power

Martina Devlin

Saga: Dara Calleary (left) stepped down as Agriculture Minister, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin was less than clear in his message. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Saga: Dara Calleary (left) stepped down as Agriculture Minister, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin was less than clear in his message. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sooner or later life shows its claws, says Russian writer Chekhov in his short story Gooseberries. We have just seen a demonstration of that. Containing the spread of Covid-19 remains a work in progress, actively thwarted by a toxic fusion of disarray and rule-flouting from our political class.

The nine-day wonder that the Coalition happened at all has passed. And now a tone-deaf administration is taking shape. Its messaging is muddled, some of its senior people appear bewildered, its thrust is reactive instead of proactive.

During a pandemic, confusion is not acceptable. Clarity and focus are essential. Instead, we have mixed messaging. And something even riskier - politicians, from a senior Cabinet minister to an EU commissioner to current and former members of the Oireachtas, disregarding public health regulations. Rules are for others to obey.