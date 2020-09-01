| 16.9°C Dublin

Coronavirus case in Dublin school is an inevitable aspect of grim new normal but now is not the time to be defeatist

Larissa Nolan

A child in a Dublin school had tested positive for the virus (stock photo) Expand

We had been warned. On the highest medical authority.

But it still came as a shock for it to happen so fast. Parents showed great forbearance in getting kids back to class in a pandemic. For this pest guest to gatecrash their little worlds - just a day later - was stomach-churning and demoralising.

The news that a child in a Dublin school had tested positive for the virus was a harsh jolt of reality after the buoyancy of spirit we’d felt for getting them over the line. There were colourful balloons outside our school yesterday; an uplifting visual message, saying: “Welcome back”. Now you couldn’t blame us for feeling deflated.

