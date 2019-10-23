Cormac McQuinn: 'Here's a basic idea to grasp - only press your own button'

TDs from various parties up to and including ministers have admitted that they may have pressed the voting buttons on their colleagues' behalf. They excuse it, saying their fellow TD was present in the Dáil chamber - perhaps having an important discussion with a minister or taking a phone call at the top of the stairs.

Having a chat on the phone is hardly something that should be happening during a voting session in the nation's parliament.

That's apparently a legitimate reason not to press the 'Tá' or 'Níl' buttons during the precisely 60 seconds that TDs need to be at their seats during electronic votes.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has admitted he may have voted on behalf of other colleagues and outlined a scenario where they are in the chamber and rushing back to their seat with "three seconds to go" in a Dáil vote.

He insists pressing another TD's voting button in those circumstances is "completely different" than if they were absent from the chamber.

And he's right to a certain extent. What's got Fianna Fáil's Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins in so much trouble is that Mr Dooley was not in the chamber last Thursday when his vote was recorded by his party colleague six times.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made much the same point in the Dáil yesterday when he said there's a "world of difference" between the two scenarios.

Fine Gael has to allow that wiggle room in its response.

The party may be attacking Fianna Fáil for the 'votegate' woes of Mr Dooley, Mr Collins and Lisa Chambers with glee.

But there are numerous Fine Gael ministers, including Regina Doherty, Eoghan Murphy and Michael Ring, who have been forced to deny they were absent from the chamber as votes were cast for them.

Mr Varadkar suggested that in order to allay future concerns "we should all now be in our seats for all votes from now on".

Given the revelations of recent days that seems like a statement of the blindingly obvious.

Suggestions have been made that TDs should have ID cards for voting like in the European Parliament or even fingerprint technology of the kind used on smartphones.

It beggars belief that such measures are being considered as necessary for a problem with a very simple solution, but that's the sorry scenario we're in now.

Apparently the basic concept TDs need to grasp is 'press your own voting button, in your own seat'. And if your pal isn't sitting in theirs - whether they're in the chamber or not - don't push their voting button for them.

None of the TDs who have found themselves embroiled in the 'phantom votes' scandal would be in this mess if TDs stuck to this simple rule.

Irish Independent