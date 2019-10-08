Cormac McQuinn: 'Expect a carbon-tax row as critics wait for smoke to clear on whether it actually works'

The Fine Gael-led minority Government and Fianna Fáil - which allows it to continue in office - are agreed on the need to introduce increases as part of efforts to battle climate change.

All indications are that they've settled on a rise of €6, which will bring the tax to €26 per tonne.

It will be the start of yearly increases aimed at bringing the tax to €80 per tonne by 2030. This will provoke furious backlash from the likes of Sinn Féin and the parties of the radical left, who argue it's a regressive measure that will hit the poorest hardest.

The Government will trumpet measures such as a €2-a-week increase in the fuel allowance and support for energy retrofitting of homes as they seek to bat off Opposition attacks on the hikes.

The impact of the increases on the most vulnerable households is set to be the subject of intense rows in the coming days.

But there will also be a longer-term debate that will play out as Ireland steadily increases carbon tax in the years ahead.

That is whether the hikes have the desired effect in reducing Ireland's green house gas emissions.

People Before Profit has pointed to a report on the alleged failure of carbon taxes to reduce emissions in the Canadian province of British Colombia as evidence that they don't work. The report argues that short-term reductions of emissions there seemed to be primarily related to the 2008 global recession, and that carbon emissions have resumed their rise.

Here, however, chairman of the State's Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) John Fitzgerald is clear which side of the argument he supports.

He recently told TDs a "massive body of evidence from across the world shows that carbon taxes are essential". He also said: "There are very few carbon tax deniers in the economics community" and said 27 Nobel prize winners had said they were "essential".

Mr Fitzgerald said carbon tax in Ireland was too low and it was "one of the reasons we are underachieving" in terms of meeting targets to reduce emissions.

Separately, the State's economic think-tank, the ESRI, published a study during the summer that found Ireland could slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10pc if carbon taxes were hiked to €100 per tonne.

One of its authors, Miguel Tovar Reaños, said: "Using Irish data, we confirm that carbon taxation is an effective way of reducing carbon emissions, which has been found to be the case in other jurisdictions worldwide".

Motorists and people who heat their homes with oil or coal will be relieved then that the Government's plan for carbon tax increases in today's Budget aren't anywhere near as ambitious as a hike to €100 per tonne.

From midnight tonight, the €6-per-tonne increase will raise the cost of petrol and diesel by around 2c per litre.

There is set to be a delay for the introduction of increased carbon tax for domestic fuel such as home-heating oil amid fear at the impact on families and pensioners in the winter.

A spring start date - possibly May - has been touted for increases that will add an extra €15 to the cost of a tank of kerosene.

The ESRI study from June also warned that poorer households spend a greater proportion of their income on energy and therefore carbon taxes are regressive. The impact of carbon tax on rural households is said to be "of concern".

It said that negative effects could be corrected if revenues raised were returned to households. The tax and social welfare systems were "the obvious way" to do this. In the days ahead, the measures in the Budget to help those who will be most affected by the carbon tax hike will be forensically examined by the Government's critics.

Whether the tax increase is successful in reducing Ireland's carbon footprint will be determined in the years and perhaps decades ahead.

