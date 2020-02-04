Cormac McQuinn: 'Dangerous game for Fine Gael to bring abortion into election debate in final days'

The highly divisive issue of abortion has been brought into the election debate in the midst of sniping between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on social issues.

It comes as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed there are "backwoodsmen" in the rival party's ranks who oppose progress on such matters.

Mr Varadkar focused in on the 21 Fianna Fáil TDs who tried to block the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment in 2018.

However, in doing so he has brought a debate on the issue that divided Ireland for three decades - and has largely been settled - into the last frenzied days of campaigning. And in highlighting the record of some Fianna Fáil TDs, he glosses over how many in his own party were deeply uncomfortable with liberalising the abortion laws.

Two Fine Gael TDs - Seán Barrett, who is retiring, and Peter Fitzpatrick, who quit the party over its stance on abortion, also voted against holding the referendum. And in total, around a third of Fine Gael TDs either opposed repeal or went to ground and didn't declare their position.

Mr Varadkar has a point when he criticises TDs that tried to outright block the referendum taking place - the people had a right to have their say - but is now the right time to be making it?

Abortion hasn't exactly been a key issue on the election trail. Mr Varadkar was canvassing in Tipperary yesterday, prior to the news that polling day there would be delayed.

Neither abortion nor Fianna Fáil's position on social issues was mentioned once by locals in Nenagh. Instead Mr Varadkar was told of the importance of improving transport infrastructure for rural towns and cuts to services in the local hospital.

Kevin Liston (13) wanted more climate action, telling Mr Varadkar: "We don't want another extinction to happen in the world."

Mr Varadkar insisted the Government has "upped its game", saying he was glad the teenager raised the issue as "I was getting worried people had forgotten about it". But issues like climate action get lost in the war of words between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Mr Varadkar's criticism has allowed Fianna Fáil to remind the public its leader Micheál Martin declared in favour of repeal before the Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar also risks alienating the one-third of voters who opposed repeal.

And it may not do Fianna Fáil any harm for those voters to be reminded most of its TDs were against repeal even if Mr Martin was in favour.

It's a dangerous game for Mr Varadkar to be bringing abortion into election 2020 so late in the day.