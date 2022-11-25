COP27 achieved a small win with compensation fund, but the climate change battle has been lost

First the good news. The battle to reduce and eventually eliminate the worst effects of climate change is over.

The bad news is, we lost. Or rather, we surrendered, waved the white flag and as good as admitted we no longer have any hope of winning, or more correctly, any will to win.

That is the only conclusion that can be drawn from last weekend’s COP27 meeting in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Like Philip Morris or the Marlboro Man finally admitting the harm they had done to generations of smokers, the major polluting nations have come out with their hands in their pockets and one question for their victims: “OK, how much is this going to cost us?” For the first victims, the low lying islands of the Caribbean, for example, or Bangladesh and Pakistan, subject to devastating flooding, or African countries facing famine directly attributable to climate change, this compensation scheme is welcome. But they will have to work hard to get the trillions of dollars they deserve.

And there is no guarantee the worst polluters will make commensurate reparation. The plan is not based on current figures, which show China is by far the greatest producer of carbon emissions (11,472 tonnes), with more than twice that of the US (5,007 tonnes), followed by India (2,710), Russia (1,756) and Japan (1,067).

Other notable culprits are Iran (749), Germany (675), Saudi Arabia (672),Indonesia (619), South Korea (616), Canada (546), Brazil (489), Turkey (446), South Africa (436), Mexico (407), Australia (391), UK (347), Italy and Poland (329 each), Vietnam (326), France (306), Taiwan (283), Thailand (278), Kazakhstan (277) and Malaysia (256).

Ireland would come a long way down that list with just 37 tonnes. But that doesn’t put us on the high moral ground. Last Tuesday’s update on the Government’s Climate Action Plan shows that we are lagging behind on our stated ambitions – 23pc behind in fact – mostly because of lack of progress in the areas of the beef and dairy production, and the uptake of electric vehicles.

The compensation scheme greed at COP27 has its faults, but it is welcome, and it was welcomed effusively by the representatives of those countries who have been fighting for it since Rio back in 1992. However, that welcome gave the impression that this was a successful conference with a good outcome in the battle against climate change effects. Not so. Not if you measure success in terms of maintaining the target limit of 1.5 degrees of global warming.

Going into the Egyptian COP meeting (COP-out might be a better name), delegates from the 200 nations represented had before them the Global Carbon Project science team’s projections of 40.6 billion tonnes total of carbon emissions for this year – a 1pc increase on last year, all from fossil fuels. So, it was obvious progress needed to be made urgently. After all, we have been listening to the 10-year warning about reaching a tipping point, for nearly 20 years now.

The EU pushed hard, and India – with the backing of the EU – suggested phasing down the production of fossil fuels. But the fossil fuel producing nations were dogged in their opposition and succeeded in ensuring no progress was made beyond what had already been agreed at the last COP in Glasgow.

Yes, there were some pious statements about alternative and renewable energy. But there was also row-back from some of what had been agreed before.

Expand Close Cop cartoon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cop cartoon

Now natural gas will be considered “green energy” with alleged “low emissions”. With 636 fossil fuel lobbyists registered at the conference, you would not expect anything else.

At the end of the day, it is now clear that those who have the power – the main fossil fuel producers and users – have no sense of urgency and no will to do anything that might discommode them in the short term to save the long-term life of the planet. In the meantime, we see a noticeable increase worldwide in the negative effects of climate change, from flooding and heatwaves, to hurricanes and bushfires, each of which takes lives in ever greater numbers.

It has been that way for decades, but now it is worse. The war in Ukraine has distorted the energy market, which allows us to concentrate on fixing that in whatever way we can without thinking, for now, about climate change. It also adversely affects the supply of grain, which leaves those facing famine in Africa with little hope of relief.

There is not much chance that Russia will make any contribution to a solution as long as Vladimir Putin remains in charge. And in China (population 1.45 billion), President Xi Jinping seems too focussed on achieving economic parity with the US (population 331 million) –something it is well on the way to achieving anyway – to be of any help. And we still have to contend with climate-deniers everywhere, but especially in the US.

Paradoxically, all of this is not a reason for Ireland as a small country, or the people of Ireland as individuals, to give up. If we continue (or begin) to recycle and re-use or save on our energy use, and especially on our use of fossil fuels, that will not prevent the inevitable consequences of climate change. But we can at least know that we are making some effort to delay the final fate of future generations.

Tackling climate change requires a planet-wide movement. The last time we had one of those was between 1939 and 1945 when our freedoms were at stake. But then it was one half of the world against the other.

Sadly today when our very future existence is at stake, the world is just as divided.