Controversy masks delay in naming minister for agriculture

The celebrated pop artist Andy Warhol predicted everybody will get to be agriculture minister for 15 minutes. Well, if you want to be pedantic, he actually predicted everybody would in future get 15 minutes of fame.

But as the Government prepares to announce its third agriculture minister in two months - the fourth incumbent this year - you'll get the Warhol reference is only a small exaggeration.

The week-long controversy about appointing a new EU commissioner has overshadowed the critical lack of Government leadership as the agri-food sector faces a host of unprecedented challenges from every angle.

Barry Cowen, the Laois-Offaly Fianna Fáil TD, was given the job on June 27 when the Coalition team was unveiled.

But he was sacked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin 17 days later on July 14 after days of controversy surrounding an old drink-driving case.

Enter Dara Calleary of Mayo the next day. But he resigned on August 21 amid a huge controversy surrounding an Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, attended by 81 people breaching Covid-19 rules, went into overdrive.

So, Agriculture Minister Number Three had better watch his or her step. The new appointee will need a lot of luck - and then some more.

Frontrunner for the job is Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue, who is just weeks short of his 43rd birthday and was first elected in 2011 when his Fianna Fáil party was having an epic electoral meltdown.

He grew up on a farm, has been the party's agriculture spokesman, and the farm organisations appear ready to give him a fair wind for now at least.

Martin had originally named him as junior justice minister with responsibility for law reform.

Now he is likely to be charged with keeping the job for more than a wet week, and then leading farming and agri-business through the threatened maelstrom of a rather bad Brexit by the end of the year.

He is not the only name mentioned in speculation around Leinster House. Others cited are the Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte and Limerick deputy Niall Collins, both of whom are junior ministers. But it will be a big surprise if McConalogue is not named today.

As we have stated Brexit, Brexit and Brexit will be the centrepiece of his work. Representing a Border constituency and frequently travelling to the six counties of Northern Ireland will give him a certain sharpness in getting the many cross-Border issues at stake.

But there are a host of other pressing issues, including environmental changes now facing farmers and a new EU funding regime which will take effect from as early as next year.

Much haggling on the details of the EU funding regime lies ahead.

And there are a host of other pressing issues including the bovine TB herd reports and other matters.

Expect to hear more about all this.