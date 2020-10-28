Contact tracing: Why the HSE needs a dose of its own medicine

First there was Covid. Then there was Long Covid.

Many of us on the other side of the virus have realised that it’s a longer lasting condition than first believed.

For me, the only ongoing, but randomly weird, symptom is a misaligned sense of smell. It went completely (along with the tastebuds) for a week and returned only to mis-fire at inopportune moments in the intervening months.

So I can still smell the roses, so to speak – but I’ve been left with an altered sensation when I come indoors after being outside. Immediately, I’m assailed by the smell of smoke.

Not a pleasant, scented candle aroma, but the acrid odour you get with burning paper. It’s bitter and horrible and intense.

The first few times it happened were rather alarming as a primeval instinct took over and I went hunting for something alight. Shout ‘Fire!’ enough times and people get a little tired of it, I’ve discovered.

Heaven help if there is actually a blaze; nobody will believe me. It’s mildly amusing (for others) and more than a little irritating (for me). But others have been left with far worse side-effects like heart and lung disease so I’m not complaining.

My doctor says he’s seen worse; some people still aren’t able to smell anything at all.

When I was really sick, back in April lockdown, I could barely muster the strength to get out of bed to put on the kettle. My eyes hurt so I couldn’t read and my concentration went to pot.

So, if you’d told me to pull myself together, make a list of all my close contacts and commence a brisk ring-around because the contact tracers were too busy, I’d have told you to Covid-off.

The whole point of the HSE contract tracing was to take this burden off patients and do it professionally. It’s not, in fact, terribly difficult work. It requires a short script, a little empathy, and a phone.

So to become so overwhelmed because not enough people were utilised in the first place seems absurd. Where are the defence forces who pitched in valiantly early on? Or the thousands still out of work itching for something to do? Or smart pensioners, stuck at home, bored rigid?

The HSE has rolled back and apologised to the 2,000 or so positive cases it told to get out of bed and organise themselves to do something useful.

Perhaps it can take its own advice.

Facemask body con? Not such a pretty little thing

Designers pivoting their businesses to make the accessory du jour – the facemask – should be applauded.

Nothing should cause the speeding up vaccine trials more than one British designer’s attempts at a ‘face mask bodycon’, showcased by popular website Prettylittlething.

Not least because wearing a bum-skimming mini dress in winter is a sure fire way of getting pneumonia, and having an attached neck roll which loops up over the ears is really a fashion statement too far.

Would Trump’s claims hold water on the moon?

Nasa has discovered water on the moon. There were droplets found before, but this is proper water. How long before Trump lays claim to the ‘bestest, cleanest, most beautiful water’ in the Universe?