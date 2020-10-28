| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Contact tracing: Why the HSE needs a dose of its own medicine

Sinead Ryan

Members of the Defence Forces helped with contact tracing during the first wave. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Members of the Defence Forces helped with contact tracing during the first wave. Photo: Frank McGrath

Members of the Defence Forces helped with contact tracing during the first wave. Photo: Frank McGrath

Members of the Defence Forces helped with contact tracing during the first wave. Photo: Frank McGrath

First there was Covid. Then there was Long Covid.

Many of us on the other side of the virus have realised that it’s a longer lasting condition than first believed.

For me, the only ongoing, but randomly weird, symptom is a misaligned sense of smell. It went completely (along with the tastebuds) for a week and returned only to mis-fire at inopportune moments in the intervening months.