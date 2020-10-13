| 7°C Dublin

Conspiracy and antifa thugs are no laughing matter now they are duking it out on streets

Ian O'Doherty

Violent collision: The scenes outside Leinster House on Saturday. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

So what did you get up to on Saturday afternoon?

The chances are… not much.

Under the current Level 3 lockdown, most of us have simply accepted the best way to avoid an escalation into even more restrictive territory is to stay at home as much as possible. That means we're not meeting friends or family. We're not taking unnecessary journeys. We're certainly not going into Dublin city centre to join a mass gathering.