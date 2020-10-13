Conspiracy and antifa thugs are no laughing matter now they are duking it out on streets

So what did you get up to on Saturday afternoon?

The chances are… not much.

Under the current Level 3 lockdown, most of us have simply accepted the best way to avoid an escalation into even more restrictive territory is to stay at home as much as possible. That means we're not meeting friends or family. We're not taking unnecessary journeys. We're certainly not going into Dublin city centre to join a mass gathering.

Unless you're an extremist, that is.

Last Saturday's mini riot outside the Dáil which broke out between the anti-mask brigade and their ideological opponents of antifa was a timely reminder the people who pretend to care the most actually care the least.

Justin Barrett, the National Party and a bunch of the usual anti-mask conspiracists - about 100 or so - took position outside our national parliament to make their usual claims.

According to this brains trust, the masks are a sign of looming totalitarianism; the first shot across the bows of democracy by a government which - at the behest of their leaders in the New World Order, such as George Soros - is determined to force us all into unwanted vaccinations before they use 5G to brainwash us into compliance.

It's utter nonsense, of course. In fact, most self-respecting conspiracy theorists would balk at some of the more deranged claims coming from the anti-mask lobby.

But then I would say that, wouldn't I?

As a member of the hated 'lamestream' media, I'm obviously in the pay of Mr Soros and while I have yet to receive any cheques from his shadowy cabal of billionaires, such minor issues as 'facts' and 'objective truth' matter not a jot when you think you have truth on your side.

Barrett and his cronies are the mosquitoes of Irish politics. They've been buzzing around the body politic for years, looking for a cause they can get their little fangs into and for some reason it now appears they have found one.

How on earth the simple desire to not infect your neighbours with a potentially fatal disease became an ideological lightning rod remains a mystery. But in the flamboyant weirdness we have been ­witnessing for the last six months, we probably shouldn't be surprised.

Nor should we be surprised that a roughly similar number of counter protesters from antifa and various republican groups turned up to insult and attack them. With one side chanting "Nazi scum off our streets" at their opponents, who replied with their usual rejoinder, "paedo scum off our streets", it's certainly tempting to laugh at these bottom feeders pretending to fight their own version of the Battle of Cable Street.

But in the current climate, it's no laughing matter.

As much as the vast majority of us look on Barrett and his cronies with a mixture of disdain and contempt, it was the antifa crew who threatened journalists on Saturday afternoon.

The fact Saoradh, the fringe republican group responsible for the murder of Lyra McKee, were boasting on social media about their escapades outside Leinster House should give the uninitiated an indication of what this movement is about.

But we've reached a new low in our society when masked thugs from various far-left groups feel comfortable enough to demand to see the credentials of journalists. They even felt comfortable threatening those journalists. Gardaí had to intervene on several occasions to stop the unfortunate hacks being physically attacked.

Antifa stands for "anti-fascist" - but wearing black, covering your face, violently breaking up meetings and attacking members of the media seems pretty fascist-like behaviour to me.

The remarkable aspect to all of this - variations of which have been playing out in cities all across the world - is that both sides need each other; it's a symbiotic relationship between fools who have far more in common than they would ever like to admit. Both groups offer people of no distinction or achievement in life an opportunity to feel they're part of something worthwhile.

Of course, it's easy to dismiss them and say a plague on both their houses. But history teaches us the perils of blithely ignoring small groups of cranks who have no public support.

The stark reality is that we are now witnessing political street fighting outside Leinster House at a time when responsible, civic-minded citizens are doing their best to stay indoors as much as possible.

It should also be repeated ad nauseam that, as ridiculous as the anti-mask extremists may be, they aren't the ones threatening their opponents and ­members of the press.

I know of what I speak. Antifa goons have lobbed several threats in my direction in recent times and it remains truly baffling that sections of the media continue to treat them as brave campaigners when they're happy to admit they're going to batter anyone they don't like.

We all know we're living through some deeply strange times which, it appears, could well become even stranger.

But are we prepared to offer our city streets on a plate to undemocratic, unelected, anonymous thugs who openly espouse violence?

The cops surely have better things to be doing with their time, although needlessly disruptive checkpoints aren't a great use of that time, either.

The real concern which faces us all is that things descend to the anarchic levels we are witnessing in the United States.

Because both groups feed off the energy of the other, we're in danger of seeing a downward spiral as they continue to duke it out with each other.

Ultimately, we all have bigger worries on our mind than the performative posturing of a bunch of cranks and crackpots.

But that doesn't mean we should ignore them, either.