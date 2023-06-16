Conor Skehan: The Street 66 bike-rack vs outdoor seats row shows how streets have become contested areas
Conor Skehan
There has been strong public reaction to the news a bike rack has been installed in a loading bay outside Street 66, a bar in Dublin city centre which was refused a licence for outdoor furniture.
Latest Comment
Conor Skehan: The Street 66 bike-rack vs outdoor seats row shows how streets have become contested areas
Tanya Sweeney: The queues... the crowds... the vomiting on the street. Now I’ve hit my mid-forties, am I just too old for music festivals?
Kathy Donaghy: Even when disaster clips our wings, hope continues to soar above it
Denise Charlton: Pride is needed more than ever to give equality to all
Martina Devlin: Welcoming Big Tech makes sense but let's call a halt to allowing more power-sapping data centres
Senan Molony: On Bloomsday, evidence mounts that James Joyce put the Easter Rising into Ulysses of 1904
John Connell: The Leaving Cert is not the end – I flunked English, but still pursued a career in writing
Ellen Coyne: Investing the budget surplus in life-saving climate justice would be an unpopular but brave decision
Mary McCarthy: I’m limiting smartphone use on our summer holiday – just don’t tell the kids
John Banville: Cormac McCarthy was a prophet of the Old Testament, telling us we are sinners all and we loved it
Top Stories
Japanese woman (85) makes her 39th trip to Ireland as she explores Sligo’s heritage and love of folktales
Live | Greece v Ireland: Evan Ferguson leads line and Will Smallbone starts in Athens
Nottingham attacks: former university student (31) charged with murder of two students and school caretaker
Irish people now the biggest users of cocaine in the EU, report states
Latest NewsMore
Leicester appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager on three-year deal
Almost 16,000 state job applicants informed of possible data breach
Sussexes advised to get ‘messaging right’ after lucrative Spotify deal ends
Live | Greece v Ireland: Evan Ferguson leads line and Will Smallbone starts in Athens
Breaking | Will Smallbone handed Ireland start as Evan Ferguson paired with Adam Idah for Greece clash
Leaving Cert: German higher level students asked about extension of drinking licence to 6am
Junior Cycle: Engineering paper topical with smart farming, a hybrid e-trike and renewable energy
Comedian and ex-doctor Adam Kay urges striking medics not to give up
Blondie star Debbie Harry on how technology has evolved performing for artists
Johnson uses first column to discuss weight-loss drug amid claims of rule breach