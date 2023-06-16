Conor Skehan: Street 66 bike-rack ruck shows the importance of a shared public space
Conor Skehan
There has been strong public reaction to the news a bike rack has been installed in a loading bay outside Street 66, a bar in Dublin city centre which was refused a licence for outdoor furniture.
Latest Comment
Conor Skehan: Street 66 bike-rack ruck shows the importance of a shared public space
Tanya Sweeney: The queues... the crowds... the vomiting on the street. Now I’ve hit my mid-forties, am I just too old for music festivals?
Kathy Donaghy: Even when disaster clips our wings, hope continues to soar above it
Denise Charlton: Pride is needed more than ever to give equality to all
Martina Devlin: Welcoming Big Tech makes sense but let's call a halt to allowing more power-sapping data centres
Senan Molony: On Bloomsday, evidence mounts that James Joyce put the Easter Rising into Ulysses of 1904
John Connell: The Leaving Cert is not the end – I flunked English, but still pursued a career in writing
Ellen Coyne: Investing the budget surplus in life-saving climate justice would be an unpopular but brave decision
Mary McCarthy: I’m limiting smartphone use on our summer holiday – just don’t tell the kids
John Banville: Cormac McCarthy was a prophet of the Old Testament, telling us we are sinners all and we loved it
Top Stories
‘Should we have a crossing for Jews or for Muslims?’ - Wicklow councillors debate Pride crossings as they agree to install more
Nottingham attacks: former university student (31) charged with murder of two students and school caretaker
‘Craig was just a beautiful soul’: Olympian Sarah Lavin on the heartbreak of losing rally driver partner Craig Breen
Breaking | Retained firefighters set to suspend rolling strikes from midnight on Monday following Labour Court talks invitation
Latest NewsMore
Johnson uses first column to discuss weight-loss drug amid claims of rule breach
Irish business owners discuss finding success post-pandemic during the Taste of Dublin Festival
Breaking | Retained firefighters set to suspend rolling strikes from midnight on Monday following Labour Court talks invitation
Mason Greenwood remains on Manchester United retained list four months after rape and assault charges dropped
Public vote for their Love Island favourites, leaving six contestants vulnerable
Revealed: 650,000 taxpayers due refund from Revenue at average of €624
Oscar-winning composer, Hans Zimmer, proposes to his partner during London performance
Irish people now the biggest users of cocaine in the EU, report states
Regional airline pilots to take industrial action as management refuses to talk to union
Andy Lee confirmed as Jason Quigley’s corner-man for MSG fight