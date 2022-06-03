| 15.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Congratulations to those who sang a vile song about Michaela McAreavey's death - you've united us all in utter revulsion against you

Michaela McAreavey Expand

Close

Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey

Michaela McAreavey

Eimear McGovern

Congratulations to those who sang that vile song about Michaela McAreavey: you’ve successfully united the public and all politicians and commentators in utter revulsion against you.

For all of us who have seen the video, it was hard to feel anything other than disgust watching a group of men, in a room decorated with Union flags and Orange Order paintings, join in chorus to sing a horrible and insulting tune they all clearly knew so well. They laughed and joked with each other and raised their arms in celebration.

Most Watched

Privacy