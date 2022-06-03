Congratulations to those who sang a vile song about Michaela McAreavey's death - you've united us all in utter revulsion against you

Congratulations to those who sang that vile song about Michaela McAreavey: you’ve successfully united the public and all politicians and commentators in utter revulsion against you.

For all of us who have seen the video, it was hard to feel anything other than disgust watching a group of men, in a room decorated with Union flags and Orange Order paintings, join in chorus to sing a horrible and insulting tune they all clearly knew so well. They laughed and joked with each other and raised their arms in celebration.

Of those men, I’d ask: when you went home to kiss your daughters, wives and girlfriends goodnight, did you tell them how you had sang a song, revelling in the brutal murder of a woman on her honeymoon?

Over the years we’ve all heard plenty of insensitive songs from both sides of the community and often witnessed videos of such events being circulated on social media, leading to widespread condemnation. Such incidents of sectarian singing aren’t often defended and are more likely to draw attention for a day or two before our minds are drawn to more pressing matters.

Those who do defend sectarian singing often say it’s a tradition from the past, sung out of habit by those who don’t know better or perhaps don’t care. But there’s no such defence for such a grotesque song, hitting a family where it hurts the most, a family who still miss their loved one every day and had never had closure for her tragic murder.

The late Mrs McAreavey was only 27 years old at the time of her death. She was a newlywed who was found strangled in a bathtub at her honeymoon hotel less than a fortnight after her wedding in her home village of Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, to John McAreavey.

She went to her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius to collect biscuits, where she disturbed intruders who had broken in to steal money. The young woman was not seen alive again.

These horrific details — like something from a nightmare and not something any right-thinking person would wish on their worst enemy — are featured in the hateful song which has spread like wildfire around social media. Why were the words to this song put together and why did it become popular? Why is Michaela, a young woman whose life was robbed from her in her prime, a target for such mockery? Undoubtedly because her father, former Tyrone All-Ireland-winning football manager Mickey Harte, is a prominent figure in Irish sport.

This is vile. It is plain wrong and is deeply hurtful to the family of Michaela McAreavey. https://t.co/4WnpUrkDIm — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) June 3, 2022

Whatever your personal thoughts on Mr Harte, on a basic level he is a father who knows the pain of losing a child, something experienced by the unluckiest few and a tragedy which doesn’t discriminate based on beliefs or community background. Michaela’s widower, John, continues to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice. It’s hard to imagine that anyone could stoop any lower than to add to their pain — much less to do so openly in a room full of people, no matter how friendly an occasion it was.

In my memory, there’s never been a sectarian-singing video more grotesque than this one and I know no other will stick in my mind as long. At least, that’s until we’re all surprised again by how low some can stoop in the name of hatred and bigotry, not to mention the misogyny which leads such men to target the wives and daughters of others they dislike.

Unionists and loyalists, those we hear from on social media and in newspapers or on radio stations, have said the singing of that song doesn’t represent them. The Orange Order has now launched an inquiry, which is welcome. It’s clear there will be repercussions. If those who sang the song didn’t realise it was wrong on any of the occasions they’ve done so, maybe they will when they are recognised by their employers, by their friends and families who will hopefully tell them why.

On this, the weekend of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it’s true that those who sang are letting their communities down in a heinous way. Many nationalist and cross-community politicians have made the effort to reach across the divide and extend their congratulations to those who want to mark the occasion, while the rest of us watch our friends and neighbours celebrate.

As a follow up to that video, iv made a statement to the PSNI. Those responsible must be held to account. We can not allow this sectarianism to continue unchallenged. — Malachy Quinn (@MalachyQuinn) June 3, 2022

This video is a reminder that as the rest of us rise further above hatred and express our desire for bigotry to be left in the past, others will have to stoop even lower in its name in order to shock and offend. They represent only themselves.

