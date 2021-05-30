Confident, courageous and enjoying life intensely — I learned more from a four-year-old than any self-help book

I made a new friend last week. He’s four years old and I’ve learned more from him in six days than any self-help book could have taught me. It was before 10am on a Monday when we became acquainted. I hadn’t had enough coffee and he hadn’t had enough Paw Patrol, so we were off to rocky start.

He stood in front of me, all three-and-a-half feet of him and scanned me from ponytail to pinky toe. I’ve never felt more objectified or desperate for a human to like me. My insecurities about what he might say after he had finished sizing me up ignited a defence mechanism in me. I took a step toward him, all the better to emphasise my double height over his, and stared him down. On reflection, it’s vaguely inappropriate to square up to a child. We were like two potential troublemakers in a village pub. He broke away first. I thought I’d won until I saw him roll his eyes at me before returning to his Lego.

The kid’s mother and I were working together for a week and, having recently come out of lockdown, they’re the first humans I’ve interacted with outside my tiny pandemic bubble. He didn’t trust me immediately. Kids are often forced into hugging people they don’t know just because they’re friends with their parents. When you think about it, it’s an odd precedent to set just before you start the ‘stranger danger’ lessons. I don’t know what it is about kids but their approval is like the warmth of the sun. I felt like I’d been knighted when he asked me to play a game he’s invented, called Bah Bah Bah. During the game, I had to bite my cynical tongue to stop myself explaining plagiarism to him because Bah Bah Bah is dangerously close to Hide and Seek — except that when you find someone, you shout, ‘Bah Bah Bah!’ into their face. It’s charming.

We played. When the kid laughed, a smile burst across his face. Like oil from a sausage under a grill, the joy splattered onto anyone who was watching, and all of sudden, everyone was covered in it and smiling. He ran — set free, accelerated by excitement — towards his incredibly conspicuous hiding place behind a lavender plant. He was totally committed to it, completely convinced that through sheer belief in himself, this dwarf plant could hide his red T-shirt and white-blond hair. There was absolute conviction and zero second-guessing or trying to appear cool. These are the life lessons we all need. He feels the joy and expresses it in the same moment. Watching the little man exist is a masterclass in authenticity. It’s a balm on the scars of life to see naïveté alive and unbruised. This kid lives and operates under the assumption that everything he needs, from nourishment to entertainment to love, will be given without question. He’s not trying to be liked. He just exists, and he’s loved for it. How blissful that must be. When do we lose that? He got bored of Bah Bah Bah pretty quickly and asked me what to play next. I wasn’t ready for this much responsibility. I made some sounds while I thought, and he did that thing kids do and mimicked every sound as I made it. This turned into a game and I was off the hook. We were like two malfunctioning radiators making high-pitched whines at each other. I made him laugh and the bond was sealed. As we walked back towards the house, he instinctively reached for my hand. My self-esteem swelled. I took his hand and he folded his index finger into my palm, hiding it inside. I put my baby finger over his wrist, like a seatbelt. The innocence was beautiful and terrible in its fragility. I wished I could bottle it. His confidence, courage and intense enjoyment of life is like an elixir to the doom and gloom that starts weighing you down once you own a bank account and pay for your own heating. He sings out loud and explodes into dance when he feels like it. He is limitless and infinite because he is not confined by fears or humiliation. He marches on with determination and when he falls, literally or figuratively, he just gets back up and tries again. It’s easy to dismiss the wisdom contained in someone who can’t spell their own name or tie their own shoes. But there was something deeply enlightening about being around a child. Here’s what I’m taking from it: the wonder in the tiniest things, the unmasked crying when upset, the lack of shame in asking for help, and how pretty much everything is better if you take a little nap.