Confident, courageous and enjoying life intensely — I learned more from a four-year-old than any self-help book

I made a new friend last week. He’s four years old and I’ve learned more from him in six days than any self-help book could have taught me. It was before 10am on a Monday when we became acquainted. I hadn’t had enough coffee and he hadn’t had enough Paw Patrol, so we were off to rocky start.

He stood in front of me, all three-and-a-half feet of him and scanned me from ponytail to pinky toe. I’ve never felt more objectified or desperate for a human to like me. My insecurities about what he might say after he had finished sizing me up ignited a defence mechanism in me. I took a step toward him, all the better to emphasise my double height over his, and stared him down. On reflection, it’s vaguely inappropriate to square up to a child. We were like two potential troublemakers in a village pub. He broke away first. I thought I’d won until I saw him roll his eyes at me before returning to his Lego.

The kid’s mother and I were working together for a week and, having recently come out of lockdown, they’re the first humans I’ve interacted with outside my tiny pandemic bubble. He didn’t trust me immediately. Kids are often forced into hugging people they don’t know just because they’re friends with their parents. When you think about it, it’s an odd precedent to set just before you start the ‘stranger danger’ lessons. I don’t know what it is about kids but their approval is like the warmth of the sun. I felt like I’d been knighted when he asked me to play a game he’s invented, called Bah Bah Bah. During the game, I had to bite my cynical tongue to stop myself explaining plagiarism to him because Bah Bah Bah is dangerously close to Hide and Seek — except that when you find someone, you shout, ‘Bah Bah Bah!’ into their face. It’s charming. 

