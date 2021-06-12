| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Confessions of a phoney pollster and a guide to other political dark arts

Fionnán Sheahan

Sinn Féin made the stupid mistake of writing down the oldest tricks in the political book, says Fionnán Sheahan

Leo Varadkar voting in his constituency in Castleknock in 2012. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar voting in his constituency in Castleknock in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

Leo Varadkar voting in his constituency in Castleknock in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

Leo Varadkar voting in his constituency in Castleknock in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

All it took was to mention the college. “Hello, we’re from UCC and we’re conducting political polling.” Bingo. You were in the door, brought into the living room, offered tea and people would tell you their political opinions, support patterns and candidate views.

And it was technically correct, we were students, but it wasn’t academic research. It was for Fine Gael.

The recollection is sketchy 25 years later, but I can remember being brought out to somewhere in north Cork – Millstreet or Kanturk or Newmarket – to poll the hotbed Cork North-West constituency. The time of the bail referendum of November ’96 rings a bell, but I wouldn’t swear on it, and it could have been the Cabinet confidentiality referendum in October ’97, maybe.

Most Watched

Privacy