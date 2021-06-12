Confessions of a phoney pollster and a guide to other political dark arts

All it took was to mention the college. “Hello, we’re from UCC and we’re conducting political polling.” Bingo. You were in the door, brought into the living room, offered tea and people would tell you their political opinions, support patterns and candidate views.

And it was technically correct, we were students, but it wasn’t academic research. It was for Fine Gael.

The recollection is sketchy 25 years later, but I can remember being brought out to somewhere in north Cork – Millstreet or Kanturk or Newmarket – to poll the hotbed Cork North-West constituency. The time of the bail referendum of November ’96 rings a bell, but I wouldn’t swear on it, and it could have been the Cabinet confidentiality referendum in October ’97, maybe.

The purpose wasn’t to nefariously track voters on a database, but to measure the party strength in the area and candidate recognition. The polling was low-key and the number of houses visited was small enough. Party polling was commonplace and helped inform candidate selection and campaign strategy locally. No fake names, IDs or companies were involved. And no cash payments for the pollsters either, although there might have been a few pints paid for.

Given the personal experience, it seemed utterly inconceivable that Leo Varadkar didn’t pose as a pollster himself. When he was a Young Fine Gael member in Trinity College Dublin, he was a teacher’s pet of Fine Gael headquarters. Sure enough, a party activist distinctly remembers polling with him in Liffey Valley, Clondalkin and Lucan areas on the morning of September 22, 2001. It stood out as the day of Ireland’s first rescheduled game of the Six Nations rugby championship away to Scotland, postponed due to foot-and-mouth.

Then Fine Gael TD Austin Currie was running in the new constituency of Dublin Mid-West, moving from Dublin West. The future Tánaiste, a certain other future Dublin TD, a number of Young Fine Gael and Castleknock Fine Gael branch members in Dublin West, were carrying out the door-to-door polling.

The polling was coordinated by two members of Fine Gael headquarters staff.

“We were told: ‘Under no circumstances let anyone know you were from Fine Gael. Tell them you are kind of like MRBI.’ In case anyone asked, we were given a card with a telephone number on it, which would be answered all weekend. I assumed the phone was linked to 51 Upper Mount Street [Fine Gael headquarters],” the activist said. “Anyway, the polling showed Austin was f***ed.” Mr Currie, the former Presidential election candidate, lost his seat in the 2002 Fine Gael meltdown.

The past and future taoiseach has first-hand knowledge of how it worked. The surprising aspect of this week was parties creating fake companies with fake IDs and fake business cards and the extent to which this fake polling was still going on.

Times have changed around data protection laws, personal security in homes and technological advances. The past quarter century has seen significant reforms in the political landscape, not least the taxpayer providing significant funding to political parties and Independents alike, which can be specifically spent on research polling, if they so wish. The shock and denials being expressed by senior politicians in Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Green Party at the polling practice is laughable.

And it stretches credibility that Labour wasn’t doing any of this polling. People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy came out with credit as he fronted up and explained why he did such polling.

Internal polling by party members is one of the oldest tricks in the book. The Shinners made the really stupid mistake of actually writing down one of the oldest tricks in the book. The party’s obsession with centralising all its activities resulted in its ‘Sinn Féin Election Department Election Toolkit’, which blew the lid on the fake polling racket when it was exposed this week by Irish Independent Political Editor Philip Ryan.

The dark arts of politics are like Fight Club. The first rule is you don’t talk about it. Dodgy polling and its applications go under the radar with convention rigging, unauthorised leaflets, spreading rumours about rivals and unorthodox fundraising. Politics is a dirty game. The public would be genuinely shocked at some of the shenanigans.

Predatory polling

Internal polls have a bad reputation in parties as they are open to manipulation. The most notorious example was a Fianna Fáil poll, masquerading as a professional poll, ending up in a local newspaper in the 2002 General Election. The coverage was viewed as influencing the outcome as it predicted a Fianna Fáil candidate was the only contender capable of being elected in that area. It became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Party HQs also use alleged polls to push candidates off tickets, sometimes with justification. When Fianna Fáil’s Larry Butler accidentally won a selection convention for Dún Laoghaire in 1997, party HQ rapidly conducted a poll showing he was getting little support among the voters. The poll was used to persuade him off the ticket, to be replaced by Mary Hanafin. In 2011, Fine Gael HQ tried to bully a candidate who had won a convention, beating a family dynasty competitor. A dismal poll was plucked out of a hat by party officials, only for the selected candidate to present his own genuine professionally conducted poll showing he was going well. “So take your poll and f*** off,” he told the party hierarchy. That candidate is now a minister.

Convention rigging

It doesn’t really apply in Sinn Féin because its candidates ‘just happen’ to be picked by acclamation without a contest when given the nod by party HQ. But in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, the one-member, one-vote system results in branches being stuffed with what’s known as ‘paper members’ who are joined up solely to vote at conventions. Ahead of a particularly competitive Fine Gael selection convention in Clare for the 2011 General Election, party membership swelled to well over 1,500 with the comment being: “There’s more Fine Gael members than Fine Gael voters in some villages.” Fianna Fáil used to have a cumann delegate system, which resulted in TDs stacking branch officer boards with their acolytes to pin down the convention votes. On one occasion in the 1990s, a distraught candidate got zero votes at a convention on Dublin’s northside. Consoling the defeated candidate, the then MEP, the late Niall Andrews, told him: “It’s better to get no votes. If you got one vote, every f***er in the room would tell you they were the one who voted for you.”

Vote swapping

They start ’em young. The party’s youth wings national conferences were traditionally blatantly fixed by block voting by college branches. When he was in Young Fine Gael, the now Independent TD Denis Naughten had a legendary ability to strike deals to get candidates elected to the national executive. On one occasion, he arranged not just the first five candidates across the line, but ensured a candidate finished last. A touch of class.

Divide conquering

When a party has two candidates in a constituency, the party HQ and director of elections will often seek to assign them specific territory during the formal campaign and their running mate is not allowed canvass there. It results in all-out war. During the 2007 General Election, a Fianna Fáil TD sent in a carload of canvassers into his colleague’s area. Big mistake. The lads were spotted and stopped on their way out of the town by the rival TD and his irate supporters, who surrounded the car. The angry TD leaned in, grabbed the driver’s head in his hand and smacked it off the steering wheel.

The rest of the fellas in the car nearly wet themselves and thought they’d get a hiding. They didn’t come back again.

Eve dropping

The 48 hours before polling is a very nervous time for a candidate with the danger of a running mate putting out an official-looking leaflet asking party supporters to vote a particular way.

Two days before the 2007 General Election, the late John Bailey dropped a leaflet in Dún Laoghaire saying the Fine Gael organisation wanted him to get the No 1 preferences “to maximise the vote” in the area.

A countermanding order was issued by party HQ. One of the greatest political operations ever was carried out that night though in Dublin Central. Fianna Fáil’s Mary Fitzpatrick put out a late leaflet asking for the vote, without mentioning her running mates, Bertie Ahern and Cyprian Brady. Oh God. The Drumcondra Mafia retaliated with a printing premises run by a Goodfella working all night to get a leaflet ready for the early morning. The 5am drop said to vote No 1 Ahern, No 2 Brady and No 3 Fitzpatrick. They blitzed the constituency and Ahern romped home with his surplus sweeping in Brady, who got only 939 first preferences, but twice as many transfers from Ahern as Fitzpatrick.

Rumour spreading and funny fundraising

Certain dark arts are tricky to legally shed light upon so we’ll have to draw a discreet veil across those for fear of a solicitor’s letter.