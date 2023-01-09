| 6.1°C Dublin

‘Compassion on trial’ – Ireland’s UN envoy on human rights defenders speaks for those authorities try to silence

Front Line Defenders founder Mary Lawlor

Mary Lawlor is United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders. Photo: Tom Burke Expand
Mary Lawlor is United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders. Photo: Tom Burke

Caroline O'Doherty

When the trial of Irish-raised Sean Binder for illegally assisting migrants begins in Greece tomorrow, one of those keeping a close eye on the much criticised proceedings will be Mary Lawlor.

The Dublin woman, a former Amnesty International Ireland director and founder of Front Line Defenders, is United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

