‘Compassion on trial’ – Ireland’s UN envoy on human rights defenders speaks for those authorities try to silence

When the trial of Irish-raised Sean Binder for illegally assisting migrants begins in Greece tomorrow, one of those keeping a close eye on the much criticised proceedings will be Mary Lawlor.

The Dublin woman, a former Amnesty International Ireland director and founder of Front Line Defenders, is United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

Her appointment in May 2020 coincided with the Covid outbreak which delayed her travel plans but she chose Greece for her first in-country investigation and finally got there last summer, coming away dismayed at what she found.

Mr Binder, who grew up in Kerry and Cork, is one of dozens of aid workers awaiting trial in Greece.

‘Solidarity should never be punished, and compassion should never be put on trial’

They helped migrants from war-torn countries in the Middle East and Africa seeking refuge in Europe but ended up charged with people trafficking, smuggling, spying and other dubious offences.

In a preliminary report on her visit, which will be finalised for presentation to the UN Human Rights Council next month, Ms Lawlor emphasised the dire situation of people forced to flee their homes and seek protection abroad.

“In this context, I am concerned about the increasing criminalisation of humanitarian assistance in Greece,” she wrote.

“Solidarity should never be punished, and compassion should never be put on trial.”

Those are views Ms Lawlor has found the need to voice time and again in almost 50 years of supporting human rights advocates.

There have always been countries with oppressive or corrupt regimes that do not tolerate activities that shine a spotlight on their failings, but to see a European state take such a hardline approach is worrying.

Although she has some sympathy with Greece and the way it has been used by the EU as a bulwark against migration, she cannot condone the official Greek response.

“In the old days, it was a good thing to be kind to others but clearly not anymore when it comes to refugees and migrants,” she said.

A fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean south of the Greek island of Crete in November. Photo: InTime News/AP

A fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost its steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean south of the Greek island of Crete in November. Photo: InTime News/AP

The UK too has displayed a hardening of attitudes towards activists in new laws cracking down on protest.

“The right to freedom of expression and right to freedom of association is always something that was prized by the UK so it would be worrying if this took hold,” Ms Lawlor said.

In the UK, the heavy-handedness has been most evident in attitudes to environmental and climate protesters.

The arrests of protesters, journalists and observers is an ugly development at a time of climate crisis, but in the scale of abuses Ms Lawlor investigates, they rank as low-level intimidation.

The people she works for pay for their activism with their lives, often spending decades in prison, forced into hiding or executed, by official order or by extra-judicial killing.

Last year 358 human rights defenders were murdered and, as in most years, the majority were campaigning on environmental, land and indigenous rights, the three often tightly interconnected.

Last summer the UN general assembly recognised a clean, healthy and sustainable environment as a human right, a move Ms Lawlor welcomed.

Last year 358 human rights defenders were murdered

“It’s linked to so many other rights such as the right to food, the right to health.

“If your river is being polluted so you don’t have safe drinking water, if your trees are being cut down illegally, if you can’t access an adequate standard of living because your land is destroyed, all those basic human rights are threatened.”

The main culprits are mining, agribusiness and logging – huge industries with massive profits and influence over governments to match.

“Seventy percent of the killings of human rights defenders take place in the context of land, environment and indigenous rights but it’s very murky and very hard to find who is responsible.”

Company directors, local land-grabbers, corrupt police, private security, militia, politicians and government officials may all have a hand in getting rid of nuisance critics and campaigners, she said.

Companies require particular scrutiny, she believes.

“Companies polarise communities. They give jobs on the one hand, and maybe a hospital or a school, and these are good things for very poor communities, but then on the other hand they’re destroying the environment.

A draft EU directive promotes the idea that companies be made identify, prevent, end or mitigate negative impacts of their operations on human rights

“They paint human rights defenders as anti-development. They’re not anti-development. They’re trying to have sustainable development.”

A draft EU directive on corporate sustainability due diligence is due to be finalised in the coming months with the idea that companies be made identify, prevent, end or mitigate negative impacts of their operations on human rights and the environment, wherever those operations may be.

Ms Lawlor is also adjunct professor of business and human rights at the Centre for Social Innovation in Trinity College Dublin and the directive deals with issues she and her students explore.

Every two years, they benchmark the top 50 publicly listed companies in Ireland against the UN’s guiding principles on human rights and business and every two years, they see major problems.

“We did the last one in 2021 and 88pc of the 50 biggest companies in Ireland scored below 50pc and half the companies scored below 20pc.

“It’s really shocking. I think it’s a lack of awareness, that they genuinely don’t understand their responsibilities.

“So I’m really hoping this directive might drive the importance home, although its wording needs to be strengthened which I’m hoping will happen when it gets to the European Parliament.”

But at least in Ireland, critics can speak freely and campaign openly.

Ms Lawlor is unhappy about Fifa's decision to award Qatar the World Cup but there are many other people and places that need attention.Picture by Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Ms Lawlor is unhappy about Fifa's decision to award Qatar the World Cup but there are many other people and places that need attention.Picture by Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Just before Christmas, Ms Lawlor returned from a 10-day trip to Tajikistan where the arbitrary detention and long-term imprisonment of human rights defenders is of major concern to her.

This year, the 25th anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, she will carry out fact-finding visits to Cameroon and Algeria, and work from her desk on many other cases in many other countries.

Prioritising is difficult. Iran, where brave young women have been risking death in recent months to stand up for their rights, is on her radar, as is the United Arab Emirates. She was unhappy about Fifa’s decision to award Qatar the World Cup but there are many other people and places that need attention.

For someone who “retired” several years ago, the unpaid position of special rapporteur and her Trinity work keep her busier than many fully employed people, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Human rights defenders are in my blood. I just think the way they put themselves at risk for other people is extraordinary,” she said.

“They are building civil and just societies and improving life for all of us. They must be supported.”