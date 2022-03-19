Commuters in the west being left behind in the rush to halt climate change

Some of my best childhood memories involve sitting with my grannies by the fire while they told stories from back in the day. One of them was very exotic – by our standards anyway.

Mamo Sarah was born in 1911 in Pittsburgh. When she was a little girl, her family went in the opposite direction to all the other Irish immigrants, sailing east to Connemara against the tide of thousands who were heading to Boston and New York. She told us of hiding her shoes in stone walls on the way to school so the other children, who were barefoot, wouldn’t pick on her for being a fancy Yank.

Another of her favourite stories was about the time she and some other young people decided to walk the 30 miles from An Cheathrú Rua to Maam Cross to see the Galway-Clifden train zoom by. I’m not sure if she was wearing shoes that day, but her eyes used to light up as she spoke of hearing the train in the distance, finally seeing it over the horizon and watching it take off again, never daring to dream that some day she might even travel on one.

Trains were for the rich back then. If you’re a rural Irish dweller, you might still feel the same today. The disused Clifden railway is the latest line to be touted as a greenway. The success of the Great Western Greenway, stretching from Achill to Westport in Co Mayo, means every patch of disused rail must now promptly have a tourist’s bicycle placed on it – forget a more holistic approach to transport.

Imagine if planning laws were used to reclaim tracks while also ensuring routes were modified to best suit modern purposes, including paths for cyclists and walkers alongside them.

All over the country, we have towns crying out for a train they used to have. The Western Railway Corridor is an obvious example. Some of it is operational, notably the reopened line from Limerick to Galway.

Unfortunately, it looks like it has been set up to fail. You can board the train in Limerick at 5.55am and roll into Galway at 8.09am. The same journey can be done in half the time in your car. The next train gets you to Galway just after 11am. Tell your boss you’ll be there in time for the tea break. This is replicated around the country and used as a reason to not invest in railways: “Sure, nobody will use them.”

Meanwhile, people sit in traffic parallel to the disused line to Tuam in north Galway in locations immortalised by Saw Doctors lyrics. The N17 no longer exists, thanks to the M18. However, due to a lack of investment in public transport in the region, people still wait a long time to turn left at Claregalway.

The motorway is a necessary and welcome development, but it cannot be called progress while the railway rusts away. People sit despondently in cars as news headlines inform them about the latest fuel-price hike. Those same people inevitably worry about which room they’ll keep warm that evening.

They’ll listen to lectures from climate experts and politicians who live in Ranelagh or Rathgar as they struggle to get home in the only option they have: the car. We’re not slaves to the car. We’re not idiots either. I know people who have convinced tourists to buy bottles of fresh Connemara air or gift-wrapped sods of turf. We wouldn’t be in our cars burning money away if there was a better option.

A recent study published by the Centre for Transport Research, involving academics from Trinity College Dublin, concluded that the grants for electric vehicles in Ireland benefited people with high incomes. Electric cars are luxury goods, with most of them concentrated around south Dublin. It is here that people have access to well-paid jobs, which they can get to by the Dart, Luas or bus. The electric car can take them on the school run or even to Connemara or Westport for the weekend.

The western seaboard is more than a pretty place to visit. Thousands of people call it home, and they have a lower income per capita than most of those deciding what’s good for us.

I’d venture that rural depopulation would be less of a problem if it were more viable to live and earn a crust. Already, I can hear the whataboutery. “Trains aren’t viable and nobody is there to use them.” No, trains in their current format aren’t viable.

Why aren’t we open to change? Denmark has a similar population and, yes, while the country is smaller and flatter, they have water and coastal erosion to contend with. Yet they have railways, light rail and cycleways to beat the band. It’s possible. We need to find an Irish slant on it instead of screaming about how it can’t be done.

Certain words strike horror into the hearts of rural dwellers. Carbon taxes, fuel costs, turf-cutting bans, An Taisce, the Green Party. Their intentions are good. Their messaging is appalling.

All rural Ireland sees are objections, while being hit for taxes without alternatives to help us avoid them.

It’s in everyone’s interest to work together to attempt to halt the damage that has already been done by climate change. Why are we only subsiding those who can best afford it? If it’s not economical to overhaul our rail network, why don’t we help those who need a car to find a more sustainable option?

This country is gaslighting the less well-off. Soon, they won’t be able to afford to light any kind of gas at all.