Commuters in the west being left behind in the rush to halt climate change

Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh

The reopened railway line from Limerick to Galway has been set up to fail. You can board the train in Limerick at 5.55am and roll into Galway at 8.09am. The same journey can be done in half the time in your car. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand
Cartoon by Graeme Keyes Expand

Some of my best childhood memories involve sitting with my grannies by the fire while they told stories from back in the day. One of them was very exotic – by our standards anyway.

Mamo Sarah was born in 1911 in Pittsburgh. When she was a little girl, her family went in the opposite direction to all the other Irish immigrants, sailing east to Connemara against the tide of thousands who were heading to Boston and New York. She told us of hiding her shoes in stone walls on the way to school so the other children, who were barefoot, wouldn’t pick on her for being a fancy Yank.

