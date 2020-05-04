| 3.7°C Dublin

Comment: 'We must not go back to precarious 'business as usual' - only green recovery can create a fairer world'

Planning a future model key, write Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan

Only a few weeks ago we were welcoming the European Green Deal, heralding its potential to have life-changing impacts on people and the planet.

Over these recent sad times, the conversation on climate change and biodiversity has been swept aside as the world focuses on saving lives. But early post-recovery discussions have arrived at the topic of a green recovery and the European Green Deal remains more than ever the basis for our future development model.

We in the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament have launched a green recovery paper, ahead of the European Commission's recovery plan launch. We are examining the current crisis, looking ahead to coming out the other side and asking what world do we want to return to?