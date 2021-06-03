Comment: Revising local property tax is the right move to take

When practical steps are immediately derided as preposterous and magical thinking is presented as brutal realism then we know we are making progress on our road back to normality. It has been a long time since something as mundane as the local property tax could dominate the agenda.

So the news that 36pc of homeowners face an increase in their annual bills of about €90 raised a hue and cry. The fact the Cabinet has cut the rate at which the tax is charged and has broadened the bands was of little moment..

Even though it means the bills of more than 50pc of households will remain the same it cut little ice.

So long starved of anything full-blooded to get their teeth into, the Opposition was not for backing off.

And if the Government looked a little uneasy in its occupation of the high moral ground then it probably was.

Had not Fine Gael twice run away from changing the tax? And in another life, Micheál Martin is also on record as being no fan of it either.

The bad news from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was that from November of this year all homes would be revalued. The good news, he pledged, was it would be done in such a way to recognise affordability challenges facing many families.

But, for all the soothing and cajoling, those living in the capital will still be hit hardest.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett called the new proposals an “unjust punishment of homeowners”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “We have never accepted that a tax on the family home is fair.”

Mr Donohoe said this kind of politics “is for nothing; it’s against everything”. But the anomaly where 100,000 homes built after 2013 were not covered under the tax had to be addressed.

It is currently levied on property valuations from 2013. But homes that were not built at that time had no liability as they did not have a valuation dating from then.

In any event had the bands not been revised then the sharp house-price inflation since the tax was originally introduced would have seen many lower-priced homes face steep increases.

Any hike in tax will draw criticism. But an attempt to safeguard a revenue stream that moves some of the tax burden away from incomes has some merit.

A key lesson from crash, one reinforced by the pandemic, was how critical it is to widen and strengthen the tax base for the future.

But if people are expected to pay more then they might also expect to be given more.

Tax debates are not normally something to raise the spirits but there was a relief, for once, in having figures under discussion that were mere numbers and not ill human beings.

As someone once noted: a person doesn’t know how much he has to be thankful for until he has to pay taxes on it.