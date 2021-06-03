| 14.1°C Dublin

Comment: Revising local property tax is the right move to take

Editorial

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe plans to expand the tax. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

When practical steps are immediately derided as preposterous and magical thinking is presented as brutal realism then we know we are making progress on our road back to normality. It has been a long time since something as mundane as the local property tax could dominate the agenda.

So the news that 36pc of homeowners face an increase in their annual bills of about €90 raised a hue and cry. The fact the Cabinet has cut the rate at which the tax is charged and has broadened the bands was of little moment..

Even though it means the bills of more than 50pc of households will remain the same it cut little ice.

